Razer Quick Charging Stand Review

Controller batteries are a fickle thing. They always seem to run out when we need them the most, whether that is in the middle of a firefight in Call of Duty, or a particularly tough boss fight in Dark Souls III (They’re all tough, let’s be honest). Having a spot to charge your controller as quickly as possible is a game changer, and the Razer Quick Charging Stand for PS5 is the miracle we’ve been hoping for.

The first thing I took notice of when unboxing is the style. The Razer Quick Charging Stand looks amazing. I was using the DualSense Charging Station from Sony prior to this, but it has nothing on the design of the Razer device. I got the charging stand in white, to match the controller itself and the console, and it is gorgeous sitting on my shelf next to the PS5. The Razer logo is a nice touch on the front of the stand, and really completes the look.

Placing the controller on the Razer Quick Charging Stand awarded me with the familiar yellow light coming from the sides of the DualSense’s touchpad. I also noticed a yellow LED light at the bottom to indicate the controller is charging. A very nice touch, indeed.

One of my favourite things about the Razer Quick Charging Stand is how the controller attaches to the controller. There is a small plastic piece that slides into the controller’s headphone jack, not enough to engage it, but enough to keep the controller from sliding around whilst charging. As I mentioned above, I’d been using the Sony charging station prior, and I’d constantly had to make sure my controllers were situated perfectly upon the charging bars. Not having to do this made my life a lot easier going forward.

As I said earlier, I got the Razer Quick Charging Stand in white to match my controller. The stand comes in three different colours to match your controller’s colours: red, black, and white. As the owner of a red controller as well, I can totally see the appeal of having matching peripherals. I hope that Razer brings more colours out to match the new colours of the DualSense controllers available.

The Razer Quick Charging Stand is powered by a USB-A to USB-C cable. This means that you can connect it to a wall charger, directly to a USB port in your surge protector (like I did), or a computer/docking station. The flexibility of being able to choose where I can charge my controllers is a great feature, as I have seen numerous devices get tethered to a wall plug instead of a USB connection.

But let’s get down to what really matters, how it charges the PS5 DualSense controller. “Quick Charging” was not an understatement, as the Razer Quick Charging Station boasts completely charging your controller in under three hours through a USB-C connection to the back of the stand. This was completely accurate in my testing, and I was even able to use the controller to navigate through the PS5’s dashboard while it was on the stand. I couldn’t be happier with its performance.

At a price point of $50.99 CAD, the Razer Quick Charging Stand is reasonably priced, given that it is a quick charger, and the build quality is top-notch. The only thing I would change is that it can only hold one controller at a time. Being able to charge two controllers at once, similar to the Sony Charging Station, would make this the perfect peripheral. I still think it’s a must-have, but a guy can dream, right?