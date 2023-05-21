My Hero Ultra Rumble Battle Royale Open Beta Begins May 25

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced the My Hero Ultra Rumble Battle Royale open beta beginning on May 25, with a new trailer.

Ever imagine if you could play as your favourite My Hero Academia character? Well, imagine no longer, as Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that My Hero Ultra Rumble would be hosting an open beta session scheduled for next week—from Thursday, May 25 to Thursday, June 1. A new open beta trailer was also dropped, showcasing some new gameplay. Unfortunately for the green team, this open beta will be exclusively on PlayStation 4 (PlayStation 5 compatible).

My Hero Ultra Rumble Battle Royale beta servers times:

5/25 7:00PM – 5/26 3:00AM PDT

5/26 7:00PM – 6/01 11:00PM PDT

My Hero Ultra Rumble is an upcoming free-to-play, 24-player online battle royale game based on the anime series, My Hero Academia. Users will get the chance to play as their favourite characters in eight teams of three in a sandbox battle royale arena, quite similar to Fortnite but based on the anime’s look. Players will use their characters’ Quirks to fight their opponents, aiming to be the last team standing. Saving or intimidating citizens (depending on the player’s character) also contributes to helping each team win because they can drop powerful items.

The game was introduced back in January 2022 and had a closed beta test in Japan the following month. The same 12 characters available during that closed beta will be in this open beta, including Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, Shoto Todoroki, Tsuyu Asui, Cementoss, All Might, and Mt. Lady, Tomura Shigaraki, Dabi, Himiko Toga, and Mr. Compress. Surprisingly, they will be joined by three new characters in the game: Tenya Iida, Kaminari Denki and Itsuka Kendo.

Another new addition from the previous test is the Plus Ultra system, which allows players to exceed the limit of a character’s Quirk once the Plus Ultra gauge is maxed out. They have also added a Revival system that gives players a chance to revive allies by collecting items they dropped along with special cards scattered throughout the field.

My Hero Rumble Ultra confirmed that Justin Briner, Christopher Sabat and Clifford Chapin would be reprising their roles from the anime—the familiarity in the voices offer an awesome companion experience to the show. The game doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, but it will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC through Steam. It’s also compatible with Xbox X|S and PlayStation 5.

PlayStation 4 and 5 players can currently pre-load the beta titled My Hero ULTRA RUMBLE Open-β-test Edition on the PlayStation Store now. Go Plus Ultra and get that pre-loading done right now!