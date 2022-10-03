New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Drops As Tickets Now On Sale

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuts a new trailer and poster as tickets are now on sale.

The new Black Panther suit has been fully revealed, but with no face uncovered under the mask. Marvel Studios has just dropped its second official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a new poster and new image stills. Additionally, tickets are now on sale across the world. The film will be welcoming Marvel fans back to Wakanda as they face a new, dangerous threat from Namor and the under-belly of the seas.

The latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues to intrigue fans about guessing who the next Black Panther will be taking the helm. All signs pointed that a female character would be picking up the mantle as many candidates could be worthy of it—not a joke about Mjolnir and Thor. Sorry M’Baku fans, it did not look like he was the one in the suit based on that shot. Or perhaps, there will be multiple characters donning the Black Panther suit. The poster showcased the two warring nations in a smartly designed lineup of the lead characters from both sides.

Fans have already speculated that Shuri, Okoye or Nakia would be the top prospects of being the next Black Panther. Nothing has been confirmed yet. While everyone can be stuck speculating on that, this was also an amazing first look at Dominique Thorne’s first appearance as Riri Williams aka Ironheart! This will be a nice addition to seeing an Iron suit after the death of RDJ’s Tony Stark/Iron Man.

The trailer also showed off more shots of Namor and the underwater nation of Talokan. Winston Duke’s M’Baku explained how Namor was “not called a general or a king, but a feathered serpent god.” This second trailer also builds on the first as Wakanda and the rest of the world mourn the loss of King T’Challa and the Black Panther. Now, the Wakandan royal family and other tribes must band together to ward off the unknown threats of Talokan.

Nothing about the intentions or reasons why Namor would be attacking Wakanda was stated, but we can assume it may have to do with the Wakandan royal family’s past and lineage. The trailer also did not show how Ironheart will be involved explicitly with the Wakandan war with the Talokans. One thing is for certain: there will be a lot of badass fighting sequences and cinematic CGI shots. With the runtime already announced at 2 hours and 41 minutes, Marvel fans will have a lot to feast their eyes on this film.

Here was the synopsis provided by Marvel Studios:

“In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be in theatres on November 11, 2022. Tickets are on sale now!