New Star Wars: The Old Republic’s (SWTOR) Legacy of the Sith Trailer

The new Star Wars: The Old Republic’s (SWTOR) expansion launch dropped a new cinematic with details on what to expect on the new planet, storyline and skills as the game celebrates its ten-year anniversary.

Today (Tuesday, February 15, 2022), Bioware dropped the epic cinematic trailer for Star Wars: The Old Republic’s (SWTOR) latest expansion to the MMORPG. A cinematic for the game has not been made since 2015, titled “Sacrifice.” The newest, eighth expansion is already known as the “Legacy of the Sith.” The new content also marks the ten-year celebration of the game since its original launch date.

The story continues with the war between the Galactic Republic and the Sith Empire have spread across the galaxy, with Darth Malgus leading the Sith charge. The new gameplay will take place on the ocean planet and home of the Selkath creatures, Manaan, where some players may recall if they played Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR). Manaan was featured in SWTOR before but has changed since the Sith Empire invaded—to keep the kolto (a healing substance) all to themselves, of course.

The trailer began with a Twilek child named Sa’har who first discovered the force in herself. Then, the video quickly cuts to her fighting along with her master named Master Orr in a temple. Both her and Master Orr fight against Darth Malgus as they try to protect an ancient Jedi/Sith relic. However, Sa’har struggled to put her feelings of her lost brother, Ri’kan, aside when her master only took her and not him. The internal struggle led to her witnessing the death of her master in front of her.

In the end, Darth Malgus trapped Sa’har in the rubble telling her, “All your life you’ve been in a cage, Padawan. When you are ready, break free.” Sa’har screamed, trying to use the force to stop the rubble from crushing her as Darth Malgus walked away.

SWTOR—Legacy of the Sith Trailer

Legacy of the Sith is changing the game by including a new flashpoint, new characters and increasing the level cap to 80 now. A new snowy planet in Sith territory called Elom will have the new flashpoint story that is available to play solo or multiplayer (up to four people in total).

When the flashpoint begins, players land on Elom in pursuit of Darth Malgus, who is exploring the ancient ruins for relics that once belonged to Darth Null. The Republic had an archaeological team stationed there, but since the Sith occupation, they have gone missing.

One of the coolest additions to the combat system that was announced on the SWTOR website where players can have a distinct gameplay style from their class story This allows players to have more options in the Advanced Class options for those going down the Tech and Force playstyle.

SWTOR—Legacy of the Sith

The SWTOR website read: “Play as a Trooper wielding a Sniper Rifle, or a Sith Inquisitor with a lightsaber in each hand, or even secretly use Dark Side powers while posing as a member of the Jedi Order.” One of the coolest things to do in KOTOR was having the Dark Side lightning powers but still being on the Light Side—this is possible in SWTOR now!

SWTOR players will be able to enjoy Legacy of the Sith now as the expansion is live as of today. If MMOs are not your thing, three new Star Wars video game projects are in the works.