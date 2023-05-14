One Piece Odyssey New DLC Sets Sail For May 25 Release Date: Reunion Of Memories

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. announced that One Piece Odyssey’s first DLC will be coming out at the end of May, along with a new trailer.

With the One Piece anime still treading its way through the Wano arc, fans of the Straw Hats need more adventures! This week, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. announced that One Piece Odyssey will be receiving its first DLC, Reunion of Memories. A trailer was also dropped to tease what is to come from this new journey as players travel back into the depths of Waford. There may be some main game spoilers, so a light warning on that.

The trailer opened with an angry Luffy addressing a mysterious girl dressed in black. She has been capturing memories of the Straw Hats and other characters from the show’s canon—using a black cube that uses the Divine Breath. The Divine Breath was part of One Piece Odyssey’s main storyline with Rita Suerte, a member of the Wandering Clan and the first Sky Priestess. She thoroughly studied how to subdue the Divine Breath from going on a rampage.

Players can take control of their favourite Straw Hat crew members again as they face off or team up with familiar faces such as Mihawk, Perona, Enel, Rob Lucci, Crocodile and Whitebeard. Escaping the world made of the Straw Hats’ memories, called Memoria, is the goal, but learning the identity of the mysterious girl in black and more about Rita Suerte will also be something players will be able to experience.

One Piece Odyssey has had mostly positive reviews, as it has been regarded as a way for fans to relive some of the greatest arcs from the One Piece show: Alabasta, Water Seven and such. Our own review here at CGMagazine commented about the game having a lot of “pacing” issues, but “the charm of the writing relies on the Straw Hats themselves and their interactions with each other rather than the actual plot.”

Perhaps, this DLC will be able to redeem itself from the naysayers and dedicated fans who did not quite enjoy the main storyline—as this will be a new adventure but still set in the world of Waford. A lot of these One Piece games and films never actually affect the manga or anime, but it has been fantastic to see either more of the characters we love or explore more lore behind characters that died or have had less screen time in the series—as seen in their latest box office hit, One Piece Film: Red.

One Piece Odyssey is out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam). The Reunion of Memories DLC will be coming out May 25, 2023.