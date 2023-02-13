News

Plane Sequel Production Sets Sail On New Adventure Late 2023, Led By Mike Colter

| February 13, 2023
The sequel to the Gerard Butler-led film Plane will be getting a sequel with Mike Colter as the lead—as the production will be starting soon.

Today, the sequel to Plane has been greenlit, taking on a different mode of transportation and a new lead. Mike Colter’s (Luke Cage) Louis Gaspare starred in the original film with Gerard Butler’s (Greenland) Captain Brodie Torrance, but the sequel was said to follow Gaspare’s storyline. The title was already revealed to be called “Ship”, nice and simple. The production of the sequel film was said to start later this year.

Producers MadRiver Pictures, Di Bonaventura Pictures and G-BASE Productions will be returning for the sequel, along with director Jean-François Richet as an executive producer. Plane saw Colter’s character escape extradition to Toronto when the Trailblazer Flight 119 went down in the Philippines, and he teamed up with Captain Torrence to rescue the plane’s passengers and crew from pirates. The following below may dip into slight spoiler territory, so you may want to watch the film first and continue reading.

Ship will continue where Gaspare was running away from the pirates of Jolo Island in the Philippines. After an adrenaline-filled showdown on the coast of Jolo Island, Gaspare was last seen commandeering a fishing boat to get off the island. It was then described that Gaspare hopped aboard a cargo ship in East Asia that was bound for South Africa, following the media labelling him a high-profile criminal.

In an attempt to run away from all the allegations, he will be ducking down as a stowaway on the ocean vessel. However, he quickly learns the vessel is being used as a ferry for a human trafficking ring. Dun dun dun!

Gaspare is not the man to let this go, of course. So he will be trying to help, along with another crew member. No details on this cast member have been made yet. But the role will be the ship’s second mate, who was a last addition to the crew, and unaware of the ship’s illegal activities—he also has some military experience. Together, he and Gaspare will try to take down the ship’s captain, who is aware of the human trafficking ring, keeping the innocent passengers safe and releasing the captives.

Lionsgate’s Plane opened in theatres on January 13. It has made $30 million domestically and $43 million worldwide. The action-thriller flick was said to be one of the highest-grossing independent films since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Nothing was revealed if Butler would be reprising his role in this sequel.

