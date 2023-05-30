Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Trailer Teases July PC Release and Features

PlayStation just released a trailer with more details on Rachet & Clank: Rift Apart, coming to PC on July 26.

With the recent 20th anniversary celebration of Rachet & Clank, PlayStation released the exciting news that Rachet & Clank: Rift Apart will be coming to PC gamers on July 26. The blue company showed off a PC features trailer that broke down how they have re-jigged the style of the game to match the latest PC capabilities, along with announcing some of their pre-order bonuses.

First off, this was made possible with a collaboration between Nixxes Software and Insomniac Games (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Miles Morales). The PlayStation spokesperson from Nixxes Software, Julian Huikbregts, noted in the press release that Rachet & Clank: Rift Apart would be a great entry point for PC gamers just getting introduced to the series because of its “standalone storyline and the introduction of two new characters: Rivet & Kit.” It makes a lot of sense to me as well and has a lot of memorable fights and visuals.

In terms of PC specs, the PC version of Rachet & Clank: Rift Apart will feature the ever-illuminating ray tracing reflections that many gamers can appreciate. The game would support unlocked frame rates and include the latest performance-enhancing upscaling technologies, such as the choice of using NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS and Insomniac Games‘ Temporal Injection. NVIDIA Reflex and image quality enhancing NVIDIA DLAA are also supported.

As for resolutions, they have taken careful considerations for a visually striking game like this. They recognized that more PC gamers are using ultra-wide monitors, so the game would support 21:9, 32:9 and up to 48:9 resolutions for triple monitor setups. And apparently, all of the gameplay and cinematic cutscenes have been optimized for ultra-wide monitors.

In terms of controls for Rachet & Clank: Rift Apart for PC, players will offer full mouse and keyboard support with customizable controls. Of course, players can get that nostalgic feeling by using a DuelSense controller that enables haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects.

Rachet & Clank: Rift Apart will be out on Steam and the Epic Games Store on July 26, 2023. It can now be wishlisted or pre-purchased. And if you pre-order now, you get the Pixelizer Weapon and Carbonox Armor set included as early access in-game items. The original game came out on June 11, 2021, and was developed by Insomniac Games for PlayStation 5. So, if you want to jump back in now, that is also an option, as it is available on the PlayStation store now.