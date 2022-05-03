PLITCH Giving Away Free Premium Customization Codes For Star Wars Day

In celebration of May the 4th, MegaDev the creators of the PC game customization and training software, PLITCH are offering free customization codes to four Star Wars games to coincide with Star Wars Day.

The four popular games are Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Star Wars: Battlefront II. All four of these games become enhanced when players use the PLITCH software. For Knights of the Old Republic, MegaDev said, “With PLITCH, you can get a jump on the action from the get-go, and give yourself a Credits Boost or a few extra skill points, or show your enemies just how skillful you are by removing your own skill points and attributes from your characters to make the game more challenging.”

For The Complete Saga, players can use codes to unlock abilities such as Infinite Bricks and Godmode, the latter is also unlockable in Battlefront II. That game also has the added benefit of ability cooldowns for players who use PLITCH. For Jedi: Fallen Order, players can give themselves the advantage of Infinite Force, Lightsaber Energy, and increased skill points.

Star Wars: Battlefront II – gameplay images via EA

Through the PLITCH app, players can get access to eleven more games, such as LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga which was just released in April, Star Wars: Squadrons, an online multiplayer space combat video game, plus much more. PLITCH is a customization platform that lets players the game the way they want to. According to the company, there are over 3000 single-player experiences to try out. The platform is also continually growing and supporting the latest and most popular games, and you can learn more about it here.

PLITCH can be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube, they also have an official Discord so be sure to check out all of these platforms to stay up to date with the latest codes and game cheats. The desktop client only works in single-player modes so there’s no need to worry about cheaters appearing in your lobbies.