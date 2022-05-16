Predator Prequel, Prey Gives a Glimpse at the Hunt in Exciting Trailer

Prey, a Predator prequel, revealed its first teaser trailer for the film coming to Hulu in August.

When we all thought we should “get to the chopper” and be done with the Predator series, this happened. The first trailer dropped today for Prey, a prequel to the first Predator movie, which revealed it would be released on Hulu on August 5, 2022. The hunt is back this summer as one of Hollywood’s most iconic creatures will be on the streamer.

The story was said to be set 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation where Prey shows the story of a young Aboriginal woman named Naru who is a highly skilled warrior. She was raised by some of the fiercest warriors and hunters of the Great Plains, so when a mysterious predator endangers her people, she stalks her prey. In doing so, she also goes against gender norms and traditions to protect her people.

Of course, we know the predators from other movies and how guns have faired against the humans’ foes. However, bows and arrows, hunting strategies and courage would be a struggle for this protagonist that I would love to see. More important to note, this would be the first time a Predator film would have a female and Indigenous person as the leading role, where testosterone-induced men had paved the way for the previous films (excluding AVP: Aliens vs Predators).

The trailer was very ominous with no dialogue but spoke high volumes of nostalgia from seeing the classic predator red dot sights. Predators and their aimbot software, that should be illegal! Naru was shown with another Comanche member as they stalked an unknown predator, hiding in the wheat fields, until it was revealed that it was the predator from the famous franchise.

20th Century Studios would be producing the film as Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) served as the director. Patrick Aison (Jack Ryan, Treadstone) was the lead writer for the movie and was produced by John Davis (Jungle Cruise, The Predator) and Jhane Myers (Monsters of God), with Lawrence Gordon (Watchmen), Marty Ewing (It: Chapter Two), James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas and Marc Toberoff (Fantasy Island) serving as the executive producers.

The filmmakers had the vision to create a film accurately depicting the Comanche and Indigenous peoples alongside the Predator world. Myers was a Sundance Fellow and member of the Comanche nation herself, who has made films dedicated to the Comanche and Blackfeet nations as her way to honour Aboriginal communities.

This was why the Prey cast was mainly comprised of Aboriginal and First Nations talent with Amber Midthunder (Legion, Roswell, New Mexico) playing Naru, newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp (Sooyii), Michelle Thrush (The Journey Home), Julian Black Antelope (Tribal). A full trailer may be coming soon as August is not too far away, so maybe some more action scenes and exposition will ensue.