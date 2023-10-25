Concerns Raised Over PS5 Slim’s Disc Drive Requiring Internet Connection

On October 10, Sony took the wraps off a slimmer iteration of the PS5 dubbed the PS5 Slim. While intended to facilitate the adoption of the new console generation, the optional disc drive on the redesigned system has become a point of controversy.

Preservation in video games has been a hot-button issue for the past year, and there have been many plans to continue protecting created works. Today, eagle-eyed fans have noticed the new model of PS5 — what many fans are calling the ‘PS5 Slim’ — has a notice on the box that has raised the alarms. The notice reads, “Internet connection required to pair disc drive.” This has raised concerns for video game preservationists, as at some point in the future, servers that allow the PS5 Slim to connect to the internet may be defunct at some point, similar to how the Nintendo 3DS shuttered their storefront this year.

Interestingly enough, the current PS5 model requires the internet to access the PlayStation Network. This can mean that while unconfirmed, the PS5 Slim may also require users to make an account on the console even to access the internet in the first place. In the interest of preservation, users on X (formerly Twitter) have raised their concerns regarding the new console’s requirements, considering servers will not always be up for fans to pair the disc drive.

Additional images of the Modern Warfare III PS5 Slim Bundle



Back says “150GB minimum.” Also says 90GB+ download required to play.



Bundle is available November 10th



(ty @_tlyer) pic.twitter.com/zAhx0lZWdu — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 24, 2023

Uhhhh…if this is the case, that is highly concerning and very strange. Hardware connectivity shouldn't be determined by a server that may not always be available. https://t.co/NT4KU6ShrN — John Linneman @dark1x.bsky.social (@dark1x) October 25, 2023

VGC’s Andy Robinson posted reasoning behind the initial internet requirement for pairing “Sect 1201 of the DMCA, which says it’s illegal to “circumvent a technological measure that controls access to a copyrighted work.” As such, Sony uses the pairing method to ensure people can’t modify or replace a console’s disc drive.” Section 1201 of the DMCA states it is “unlawful to circumvent technological measures used to prevent unauthorized access to copyrighted works, including copyrighted books, movies, video games, and computer software” to help prevent unauthorized access to copyrighted works.

There is a failsafe in place, where a rulemaking proceeding can occur to determine if the technology prevents users from using copyrighted works in a non-infringing way, which can lead to a “temporary exemption”, but only if the head of the proceedings makes that determination. Basically, if the proceedings say someone is using something legally within their rights, a proceeding can waive the use of the circumvention of technological measures. What this means for the PS5 Slim is anyone’s guess, but it is likely that if the disc drive meets the standards set forth by the DMCA, it will be unlikely the drive can pair to more than one console.

Until Sony addresses any of these fan concerns, it’s pretty much anyone’s guess as to why they made this a ‘feature’ for an optional drive on their new console. It’s worth noting Sony did announce the previous PS5 model will be discontinued indefinitely after the launch of the PS5 Slim, so until Sony makes an official announcement regarding these concerns fans should take all news regarding the scenario with a grain of salt. In the meantime, fans can take a look at Section 1201 of the DMCA.