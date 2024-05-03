Rumour Suggests Resident Evil 9 Could Release as Early as January

Capcom is aiming for Resident Evil 9 to be released in January 2025. That is what is being claimed by an industry insider over on X (formerly Twitter), and the insider claims it has been developing since 2018.

First and foremost, the rumour started from an X post, and a user by the handle of @AestheticGamer1 (AKA Dusk Golem) posted a bombshell five-part post about an upcoming Resident Evil 9 in development. Dusk Golem is a game developer working for the indie developer Yai Gameworks, while working as a game developer, they have been a prominent (accurate) reporter of the horror genre in video games, particularly about SILENT HILL in 2022. This new information involves an upcoming Resident Evil title, and according to Dusk Golem, it has been in development for seven years.

Dusk Golem mentions, “RE9 should be revealed pretty soon & release next year. If what I heard previously holds true, it should be in January,” regarding the timeline of the unannounced title. He mentions that he may have other details under wraps by saying, “I won’t leak/rumour any other details of the game, just let Capcom do their thing & let them surprise people,” so there may be a lot more information on the way.

Aside from revealing the potential upcoming release date for Resident Evil 9, Dusk Golem also claims “There’s something kinda’ similar that happened” regarding more RE titles, then they say “recently as another batch of RE games were greenlit in early 2023. RE9 has the biggest budget & longest dev time of any RE game to date, & I’ve described previously as “ambitious”. Dusk Golem has been mentioning previously, that RE9 could potentially be open world, which certainly fits the “ambitious” label.

(5/5) recently as another batch of RE games were greenlit in early 2023. RE9 has the biggest budget & longest dev time of any RE game to date, & I've described previously as "ambitious". None of this last part is new, it's stuff I've been reiterating for years. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 3, 2024

It’s important to note that while speculation is fun, everything rumoured in this post should be taken with a grain of salt, and unless Capcom officially announces something, fans should err on the side of caution when it comes to rumours or leaks. In the meantime, fans can also check out the latest Fortnite rumours that also sprouted up on X.