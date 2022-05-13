Potential New Silent Hill Images Leak Online, Seemingly Confirmed By Konami Takedown

The Silent Hill franchise has experienced the highest highs of gaming, and the lowest lows, but with a new report of leaked images online that have been removed by a Konami DCMA strike, there may be a new title on the horizon.

On the heels of the Silent Hill trademark renewal made by Konami back in March, the sky is the limit on potential ‘leaks’ that can be made in relation to the fan favourite survival horror franchise that built the iconic Pyramid Head antagonist. New images provided by a hit-or-miss Twitter leak source called Dusk Golem, have made the rounds on the internet, but the most striking piece of information is that Konami has taken the images down in response.

This has sparked a wave of excitement on the community threads over at ResetEra, where die-hard fans are speculating at what the image takedown could mean. Last year, Konami announced a deal with the Bloober Team — an independent horror developer responsible for The Medium — which stirred the Silent Hill hive into more speculation, the renewal of the trademark and the leaked images have just added chaos to the equation.

Silent Hill of course hasn’t received any love from Konami since the exciting release of Guillermo del Toro’s ‘PT‘ demo, which starred Norman Reedus and was headed by Metal Gear‘s legendary developer Hideo Kojima. That project ended in tears, with the thrilling trailer eventually receiving a takedown by Konami, and Hideo Kojima eventually leaving the company. Another nail in the proverbial coffin was the Konami focus on a themed pachinko machine instead of another entry in the series. Internet sleuths have dissected the images and have found some potential enthralling information in the images.

certainly looks like this part of ito's concept art says "bloober team" at the end, good catch https://t.co/6Hhc6BGeht pic.twitter.com/QUF4y3obuD — 🐢 bob 📼 (@bobvids) May 13, 2022

Although Dusk Golem claims “I promise you, every Silent Hill leak I’ve said is 100% true has been,” on Twitter, and Konami had the images removed, there has been no formal announcement of this potential new entry in the Silent Hill franchise. Twitter has been ablaze with the feeling that this leak is ‘the real deal’ with many fans overexcited about the news. But without a formal announcement by Konami, fans can only wait to see what happens next regarding these developments.