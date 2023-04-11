Resident Evil: Death Island Gets First Full Trailer

Resident Evil: Death Island has gotten its first full trailer, and it features a ton of action, series favourites, and Leon getting screen time with Jill for the very first time.

In February, it was revealed that an animated Resident Evil film was on the way, titled Resident Evil: Death Island, that featured series favourites Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine. We finally saw that come to fruition today, following a teaser trailer and poster release, with the first, full trailer giving us Leon and Jill onscreen together for the very first time. Additionally, Chris and Claire Redfield and Rebecca Chambers appear with the iconic duo, and they’re all shooting zombies together.

While various crossovers have happened across the history of Resident Evil, this will be the first time that we see all of the series’ protagonists together, and the fact that it’s to take on more hordes of zombies makes it look like a spectacular action thriller. Add on this outbreak of T-virus is seemingly coming from Alcatraz prison, and you have a mixture of odd concepts that only Resident Evil could get to.

The movie follows Leon as he tries to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers while Chris Redfield is investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco. Resident Evil: Death Island is the fourth animated Resident Evil movie, and will take place between the events of Resident Evil 6 and 7 and can be placed canonically after the third movie, Resident Evil: Vendetta.

Resident Evil: Death Island will be distributed by Sony Pictures, with a Japanese release date of July 7th, and will follow the Netflix animated mini-series Infinite Darkness which was released in 2021, and the live-action Resident Evil series released in 2022. Produced by Quebico and TMS Entertainment (Lupin The Third, Monster Rancher), Resident Evil: Death Island has not announced a worldwide release date as of publishing.