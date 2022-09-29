Scorn Gets Surprising Earlier Release Date and Trailer

In a year filled with delays, developer Ebb Software’s upcoming title Scorn has received the earlier release date treatment.

There have been a wide array of release dates being pushed back this year with Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Marvel Midnight Suns, A Space For The Unbound, Forspoken and Hogwarts Legacy all getting moved to much later dates than initially advertised. But among all the delay news comes the rare occasion of a title coming early, and akin to the upcoming Gotham Knights, Scorn has achieved the huge win of releasing one week earlier than announced. The chilling new release date trailer can be seen below.

The trailer is titled “you’ve waited long enough…” which is almost as ominous as the trailer itself. As speculation goes, Scorn may have move forward a bit to escape the congested release window it saw itself in for the week of October 21 with the new A Plague Tale: Requiem, Persona 5 Royal, Gotham Knights, and the massive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II hitting the Xbox and PC all in the same week. Of course, getting out of the massive shadow cast by God of War: Ragnarok is a boon as well, although it releases in early November.

Scorn also completely fits the Halloween themed month, and the move forward allows horror fans to sink their fangs into the long awaited survival game one week earlier. Ebb Software’s summary reads:

Scorn takes players into an isolated, strange, dream-like world. Left unguided to fend for themselves, players must explore Scorn’s interconnected bio-labyrinth, learning its rules and mastering grotesque puzzles along the way as they come to understand their own predicament By uncovering secrets and gathering the strange bio-mechanical tools that seem to have been used by the civilization that previously called this world home, surviving might just be possible. Finding the truth, however, is an entirely different question. – Ebb Software, Scorn Website

Scorn crashes onto Xbox Ultimate Game Pass Day One, and will be available on October 14.