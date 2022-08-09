Marvel’s Midnight Suns Sadly Delayed Again, May Not Arrive Till 2023

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has suffered yet another setback in the saga leading up to release, adding to the growing list of delayed titles in 2022.

Cyberpunk 2077 has left quite a legacy, and one of the factors that it has indirectly supported is that it is okay to delay a game to work on the overall quality. When a title isn’t prepared for release, it simply shouldn’t be released yet and the developers over at Firaxis Games have declared the second delay for Midnight Suns in a year pushing the release window from March 2022, to October 2022, now into ‘we don’t know when yet.’

The developers have released the above statement during Take Two Games’ financial earnings report for fiscal first quarter 2023, in order to prepare the company for the lack of revenue the MIA game will cause. With this delay, the growing list of Q4 titles being delayed indefinitely grows to a staggering amount, and that list can be found below.

Notable game titles delayed in 2022:

Forspoken

Season: A Letter To The Future

Kerbal Space Program 2

Tchia

Flintlock: The Siege Of Dawn

The Day Before

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Redfall

Starfield

Homeworld 3

Ark 2

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Sea of Stars

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Also, worth mentioning is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which received a big setback without a mentioned release date, which happened within a month of the intended release. While the delay of Midnight Suns does put a damper on fan expectations for the XCOM x Marvel novel-looking title, delays have proven good for the overall health of games in general, although it doesn’t always pan out *cough* Duke Nukem: Forever *cough*.

Fans looking to stay up to date on the Midnight Suns saga can turn to Firaxis Games’ official Twitter for more info.