Secret Invasion New Teaser: Nick Fury Says He’ll Fight Alone

A one-minute teaser was recently dropped for Marvel’s Secret Invasion, premiering on Disney+ in June, teasing more suspicion on who could be a Skrull.

The Avengers will not be saving the day in this series. Yesterday, Marvel revealed a new minute-long TV trailer for the upcoming spy thriller series Secret Invasion. It showed off more scenes of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, declaring his intent that this fight will not involve any superpowered friends on his side and just him alone.

“An invasion is here Rhodey…and we can’t even tell who the invaders are,” a highly concerned Fury said in the teaser. While Fury was warning Rhodey about the impending Skrull invasion, it did not seem like Rhodey was fazed. Some fans believe that the Rhodey character in this series might be a Skrull posing as him. Their reasoning is based on the fact that he holds a high-ranking position within the army and has close ties to the government.

He also told Fury about how he was now the most wanted man on Earth; it is possible he made Fury the most wanted man. However, the context of what Fury “did” was not exactly clear. If Rhodey is a Skrull though, hopefully for Fury, he does not have his War Machine suit—which was not shown in any of the trailers.

Even Emilia Clarke‘s G’iah saying how the war was started by one person, and they were “the matchstick” could be directed at anyone, good or bad. The new teaser for the TV series reveals that not only Kingsley Ben-Adir’s character is a villain, but anyone could be a Skrull.

In a threatening situation like this, you would think Fury would call in some of his special friends like the Marvels or Thor, but he decided not to. It is strange that he would not want them around, but that might be the espionage brain working in him—not wanting to involve more people into the mix. I think this suspense of not knowing who is actually their character will be a major trope to mind-mess with audiences a lot, and I am here for it. There is also the possibility that there are multiple Fury’s in these trailers as well.

In case you do not know, Secret Invasion will be about Fury and Talos returning to Earth to try to stop a splinter cell group of Skrulls who have infiltrated some of the highest powers on Earth. Fury was last seen helping the Skrull refugees, and it was hinted that a rogue group was upset with how long it was taking to get the Skrulls new homes.

This storyline seems to be the driving force of the show, as it sets up future repercussions in the MCU. It will have devastating effects leading up to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel’s Secret Invasion will debut on Disney+ on June 21, with six episodes to show how one man could take on this world-threatening threat.