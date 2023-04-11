The Marvels Gets All-New Teaser Trailer From Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel returns to the MCU on November 10th, 2023, when The Marvels is released in theatres and for those who cannot wait, a teaser trailer was released today.

After being delayed away from this summer, the upcoming blockbuster superhero flick, The Marvels, is releasing on November 10th, 2023. As the sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels will return Brie Larson as the universe-protecting heroine, but she won’t be alone, as the female-lead cast will also feature Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani).

The first look at The Marvels was shown to attendees at the 2022 D23 Expo, with the initial footage offering a look at what happened next following the Ms. Marvel post-credits scene, where Ms. Marvel seemingly swapped places with Captain Marvel. The Marvels’ new teaser trailer picks up shortly after that, with Rambeau working as an astronaut for Saber Space Station alongside Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). When Rambeau hits a jump point, she morphs into Ms. Marvel, confirming the trio shares similar powers.

Nia DaCosta (Candyman), who makes her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, will also be the first Black woman, and fourth woman, to direct a film in the MCU. DaCosta also co-wrote The Marvels along with Megan McDonnell (WandaVision), Elissa Karasik (Loki), and Zeb Wells (Robot Chicken).

The official The Marvels description from Marvel Studios says: “Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe.”