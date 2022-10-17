Silent Hill Update Transmission Announced by Konami

Silent Hill, arguably one of the most recognizable horror game series, is on the verge of making a comeback.

Konami has kept silent on the future of the Silent Hill series after the discontinuation of Silent Hills and P.T. however, the publisher just recently displayed a brand new website for the survival horror series and announced a Silent Hill Transmission that’s scheduled for October 19th at 2:00 PM. PDT, following a tweet that reads “In your restless dreams, do you see that town?.”

While the official validity of the update has not been confirmed, Masahiro Ito, who served as Team Silent’s Art Director from 1999 to 2007, retweeted the statement, serving as evidence that his involvement may be in connection to a possible remake of Silent Hill 2. A possible Silent Hill 2 remake has been rumoured to be in production for quite some time; most recently, numerous photos from the rumoured SH 2 remake were leaked, as well as Silent Hill movie director Christophe Gans stating that “multiple” games in the franchise are in development” in a French Interview.

The webpage is currently up on Konami’s website and features the announcement as well as the iconic franchise’s new logo. The upcoming broadcast will supposedly include information about the newest developments in SH and its likely release date, so mark your calendars for October 19th because you won’t want to miss it.

The latest updates for the SILENT HILL series, will be revealed during the #SILENTHILL Transmission on Wednesday, October 19th, at 2:00 PM. PDThttps://t.co/8Knoq9xYsa — Silent Hill Official (@SilentHill) October 16, 2022

Elijah Wood, a Hollywood actor, retweeted the announcement, gaining attention from many who were unaware the actor was such a fan of horror games. It appears that all fans are hopping on the train and preparing for any fresh developments the transmission may bring.

Silent Hill is searching for a major way to come back on the scene with some of the most lethal and recognized characters developed in the horror genre, and with its various reported developments, it’s looking like it’ll be something to remember.