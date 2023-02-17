News

Skull And Bones Has An ‘Improved Version’ Unseen By ‘Anyone’ Says Ubisoft

A Decade Long Wait
| February 17, 2023
skull and bones has an improved version unseen by anyone says ubisoft 23021702 2

Saying Skull And Bones has had a troubled release is putting it mildly, it has suffered huge delays since being announced back in 2013, but there may be hope of its arrival yet.

Skull And Bones has not had an easy development cycle. The countless delays and trouble with development have seen the Ubisoft title that garnered a massive amount of support and hope when announced back in 2013 flounder a bit as the release date continues to be moved back. But, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel, as Ubisoft’s third-quarter financial statement seems to mention Skull And Bones as a win for the company, reports PC Gamer.

Skull And Bones Has An Improved Version Unseen By Anyone Says Ubisoft 23021702

Chief Financial Officer Frédérick Duguet said, “Fueling our expectations for strong revenue growth, next
fiscal year will see the release of a meaningful line-up, including new titles within the Assassin’s Creed, Avatar, Rainbow Six and The Division universes. In the coming months, players will have the opportunity to test and discover several of our upcoming long-lasting Live Games, including The Crew Motorfest, Skull and Bones, as well as, starting today, our first cross-platform technical test for XDefiant,” listing Skull And Bones high in their revenue expectations in 2023.

The pirate ship simulator was announced to an excited audience a decade ago, hoping to ride the high tides of the then immensely popular ship combat segments of Assassin’s Creed III, like the game’s successor, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. While ship combat hasn’t been seen since the fourth entry, Ubisoft seemed to be ‘saving it’ for when the inevitable release of Skull and Bones releases.

The most striking sentence the CFO Duguet said was “several of our upcoming long-lasting Live Games,” as live service titles have seen a noticeable dip in popularity, with Multiversus hitting a record low total players as of yesterday and Overwatch 2 receiving notable backlash from fans.

Skull And Bones Has An Improved Version Unseen By Anyone Says Ubisoft 23021702 1

Only time will tell if fans will indeed be sated by the long-awaited ship combat simulator, but it is worth noting that if the title were a human born from the announcement, it would be in 5th grade without a release date currently. Fans can read the Ubisoft financial statement on their website.

File Under: Skull and Bones, Ubisoft
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

samsung galaxy s23 ultra smartphone review 23021702 15

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Smartphone Review

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a monumental realization and offers huge improvements in the aspects of a smartphone that…
like a dragon ishin ps5 review 23021602

Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PS5) Review

Like a Dragon: Ishin! despite being set in the distant past, is unmistakenly bore of the same DNA of the…
best nintendo switch game 2023 23020902 1

Best Nintendo Switch Game 2022

With all that we have seen from the company this year, it's definitely hard to pick the best Nintendo Switch…
octopath traveler 2 review 23021602 5

Octopath Traveler 2 (Nintendo Switch) Review

Octopath Traveler 2 makes a number of improvements to the original, yet it is still an extremely similar game —…
razer blackwidow v4 pro keyboard review 23021502

Razer Blackwidow V4 Pro Keyboard Review

Delivering everything you could hope for from a mechanical keyboard, the Razer Blackwidow V4 Pro keyboard is your ultimate gaming…