Skull And Bones Has An ‘Improved Version’ Unseen By ‘Anyone’ Says Ubisoft

Saying Skull And Bones has had a troubled release is putting it mildly, it has suffered huge delays since being announced back in 2013, but there may be hope of its arrival yet.

Skull And Bones has not had an easy development cycle. The countless delays and trouble with development have seen the Ubisoft title that garnered a massive amount of support and hope when announced back in 2013 flounder a bit as the release date continues to be moved back. But, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel, as Ubisoft’s third-quarter financial statement seems to mention Skull And Bones as a win for the company, reports PC Gamer.

Chief Financial Officer Frédérick Duguet said, “Fueling our expectations for strong revenue growth, next

fiscal year will see the release of a meaningful line-up, including new titles within the Assassin’s Creed, Avatar, Rainbow Six and The Division universes. In the coming months, players will have the opportunity to test and discover several of our upcoming long-lasting Live Games, including The Crew Motorfest, Skull and Bones, as well as, starting today, our first cross-platform technical test for XDefiant,” listing Skull And Bones high in their revenue expectations in 2023.

The pirate ship simulator was announced to an excited audience a decade ago, hoping to ride the high tides of the then immensely popular ship combat segments of Assassin’s Creed III, like the game’s successor, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. While ship combat hasn’t been seen since the fourth entry, Ubisoft seemed to be ‘saving it’ for when the inevitable release of Skull and Bones releases.

The most striking sentence the CFO Duguet said was “several of our upcoming long-lasting Live Games,” as live service titles have seen a noticeable dip in popularity, with Multiversus hitting a record low total players as of yesterday and Overwatch 2 receiving notable backlash from fans.

Only time will tell if fans will indeed be sated by the long-awaited ship combat simulator, but it is worth noting that if the title were a human born from the announcement, it would be in 5th grade without a release date currently. Fans can read the Ubisoft financial statement on their website.