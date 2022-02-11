Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Receives Exciting Superbowl Teaser

Even the release of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is getting ready for the big game this coming Superbowl Sunday, and the exciting sequel has revealed a new look.

Since the controversy surrounding Sonic The Hedgehog‘s original look in the first live-action film, the makers changed his look and that appears to have staying power for the sequel as fans have a lot to look forward to in Paramount Pictures Sonic The Hedgehog 2‘s new Pre-game Superbowl teaser ahead of Sunday.

The small teaser could let fans have a sigh of relief, as the titular characters all retain their video game aesthetics. Including beloved Sega franchise newcomers Tails and Knuckles. Even Dr. Eggman seems to be as hairless as he appears in his video game counterpart, as his hair-losing mania at the end of the first film seems to have carried over to the sequel.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 has a star-studded cast featuring James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, and Jim Carrey returning as Dr. Robotnik. Alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails. Director Jeff Fowler from the original film is returning to helm the sequel.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 brings some story elements of the gaming franchise onto the silver screen, as Sonic’s rival Knuckles is introduced as an adversarial relationship as shown in the trailer. A focus on the series mainstay power ‘Emerald’ also makes an introduction into the films, as Dr. Eggman and the newcomer echidna Knuckles aim to acquire the power of the emerald for the destruction of civilization. It’s up to Sonic and Tails to stop them.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 makes its debut in theatres and Dolby Cinema on April 8th.