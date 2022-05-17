Sonos’ New ‘Sub Mini’ Subwoofer Leaked Ahead Of An Official Announcement

According to a new report, Sonos is set to release a smaller, more affordable subwoofer, the Sub Mini, that will be able to wirelessly pair with the Sonos Ray and the rest of the existing soundbar lineup.

The Verge says Sonos is working on a smaller version of its $749 Sub, the Sub Mini, which will be capable of pairing with the company’s second-generation Beam, the Arc, and the Ray, which was unveiled earlier this month along with a slew of other features. Sonos described the Sub Mini in an earlier lea as a “smaller cylindrical subwoofer,” and that is pretty much reflected in a rendered version of the actual product seen by The Verge.

“The main thing that distinguishes the Sub Mini hardware is an elongated, pill-shaped vertical cutout right in the middle of the device. It just so happens that the regular Sub has a rectangular cutout, so Sonos seems to have settled on this both for functionality and as a design trait of sorts. In the case of the Sub, there are acoustic ports on both sides, so it would follow that the Sub Mini will have a similar internal layout — albeit with smaller, less powerful components,” said The Verge.

However, the full features list, dimensions, price, and release date have all not been disclosed, but the subwoofer is likely to follow the same design signature as other recent and upcoming products in Sonos’ home theatre lineup. Apart from the Ray soundbar, Sonos also announced this month that it will be launching its own voice control system for its speakers, which will allow users to say “Hey Sonos” to control compatible music services, including Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Pandora, and Sonos Radio.

Sonos Ray

In a February call with investors, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said, “In fiscal 2022, we are focused on launching new products in our existing product categories.” So it’s likely that the Sub Mini would meet those criteria and fit into the company’s home theatre lineup.