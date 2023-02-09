Splatoon 3’s Huge Patch Version 2.1.1 Has Gone Live

Although Splatoon 3 is still relatively young, only releasing back in September, the title has just released its 9th mainline patch, complete with notes on what’s new.

On the heels of the exciting Nintendo Direct Wednesday night, Splatoon 3 unleashed a brand new patch with fixes and a bonus for those who pre-order the announced Inkopolis & Side Order DLC expansion pass. The bonus comes as a ‘battle-bonus’ and is available for any to claim once the expansion pass is ordered via Nintendo, and the pass will release in two waves, the first being Inkopolis and Side Order to come after. The exciting DLC expansion trailer can be seen below, as it appeared in Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct, and patch 2.1.1 notes follow.

Splatoon 3 Patch 2.1.1 Notes

Fixes to Player Controls Fixed an issue that caused communication to be interrupted while performing certain actions with the Splattershot Jr. or Custom Splattershot Jr. weapons, even if those actions can usually be performed. Fixed an issue that caused ink to be displayed incorrectly if a Slosher and a Tri-Slosher both attacked at the same time. Fixed an issue where there could be a delay in recovering from existing damage if you were within range of an attack from a Wave Breaker or Big Shot and avoided taking damage by jumping or other means. Fixes to Multiplayer Fixed an issue where players between terrain and a Tacticooler could clip inside the terrain if the Tacticooler was set up in the corner of the terrain. Due to this change, you will now be able to pass through the Tacticooler—even in Inkling or Octoling form—while performing an action that causes you to move quickly, such as a Dodge Roll while using a dualie weapon. Fixed an issue in Brinewater Springs where players could get onto rocks outside the stage. Other Fixes Fixed an issue that occurred while replaying Tricolor Turf War battles where the cheers from Deep Cut would sometimes be for teams other than the ones in the battle. Fixed an issue that occurred while replaying job scenarios in the Shoal. If the replay contained weapons labeled with a question mark, it could cause the screen to go black and prevent the game from starting. – Splatoon 3 Patch 2.1.1 Notes provided by Nintendo

Nintendo is keen on keeping Splatoon 3 a well-oiled ink engine with the latest patch as it confronts issues players have been having on the front lines of notable Splatfests, especially balance and bug issues. Patch 2.1.1 is live now, and players merely need to update Splatoon 3 to reap all the benefits.