Splatoon 3’s Chill Season Splashes Down This December, Bringing New Maps, Weapons & More

Splatoon 3 landed on Nintendo Switch in early September, and their first seasonal event, called Chill Season, is almost here with a brand new trailer.

The three-quel of Nintendo’s ink-laden Splatoon series has been out for over two months now, and they have announced their first event for the title. Despite also having a Pokémon-related Splatfest event based around Scarlet & Violet‘s new starter partners — spoiler alert, blue/water came out on top — Chill Season splashes all over Splatsville on December 1, and a new trailer has been unveiled to show off the mayhem which includes many new features. That trailer can be seen below.

The trailer highlights what’s to come in the world of Splatoon 3. X Battles and Big Run are notable additions, adding different objective-based game modes to the colourful title. New maps such as Brinewater Springs and a returning legacy map from the original Splatoon Flounder Heights are also shown off in all their ink-stained glory.

While X Battles look like a ‘King of the Hill’ based game mode, Big Run is still shrouded in mystery, but it is likely to be a more robust Salmon Run mode. Of course, the trailer outlined some new firepower, with a brand new ink roller, a charger, and shooter. With Flounder Heights making its Splatoon 3 debut, so will 10 other returning weapons from previous entries, with modifications that aren’t made apparent by the trailer just yet.

Lastly, new gear for Inklings were touched upon, as style is embraced heavily in Splatsville. New threads will become available for character customization to show off your literal drip to opponents and teammates alike. Our Splatoon 3 review says it “maintains the series’ unique style and vibrant colour palette, and it’s never not satisfying to see these semi-realistic settings covered from head-to-toe with ink,” and Chill Season aims to do just that.

Splatoon 3 Chill Season lands on Nintendo Switch on December 1st.