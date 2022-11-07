Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Sadly Leaks: Starter Evolutions Unveiled

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet reportedly leaked ahead of its release due to retail copies with multiple photos revealing unseen images of the game.

Here we go again. Another Pokémon game has leaked ahead of its release due to a person receiving their physical copy of the game early. The victim of the crime is Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which will be coming out on Friday, November 18, 2022. The leaked information and photos circulated the internet late last night (Sunday) when numerous Twitter and Reddit accounts picked up on the leak.

Most of the leaks were off-screen photos taken of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet being played on a Nintendo Switch console. The leaked version was supposedly a Spanish version of the game, and the original Twitter account that leaked the images has been suspended or deleted. The following details below will begin explaining the spoilers, so you have been warned!

One of the key leaks was with the starter evolution for Fuecoco’s evolved form called Crocalor. Based on the image still up on Twitter, Fuecoco yellow, fiery hair transforms into a glowing hat. The leaker also showed a list of new, unseen Pokémon and variants such as Flamigo, a pink flamingo; Tarountula, a bulbous spider; Paldean Vivillon, the butterfly-like creature with a new colour scheme; Paldean Tauros, painted a deep, dark black; and Dolliv, the Smoliv evolution.

Many Nintendo and Pokémon games have been subjected to leaks in the last few years, due to early retail copies getting out before release dates. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was one. Then a year ago, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl was leaked from a similar incident. At the beginning of 2022, Pokémon Legends: Arceus was also leaked when streamers were broadcasting the game on Twitch before its release.

The Pokémon Company has not confirmed or denied the alleged leaks, but they had already been sharing more about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leading up to its launch. The latest reveal was a new Pokémon with two forms named Gimmighoul. It was a part of the promotion of the game and Pokémon Go.

The Pokémon Company will also release a new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer on Tuesday morning, one it says fans “won’t want to miss.”