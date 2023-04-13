Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Delayed to 2024 Amid Criticism

Rocksteady has just announced Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has received a LONG delay, with an expected release date to land in 2024.

Delays have become commonplace in the gaming industry over the past few years, and Rocksteady has just joined the party with a lengthy delay on their upcoming anticipated title Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

The unfortunate news broke over on the official Rocksteady Twitter, where the development team expressed laments on the decision but also deemed it necessary, writing in a statement, “We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players.”

“Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience, and understanding,” the statement continues. “There is much more to share in the months ahead and we look forward to seeing you in Metropolis next year.”

The surprising decision comes on the heels of fan backlash regarding the title after it was announced that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League would be a live service game during Sony’s State of Play. A leaked image suggested that the title would not only have a Battle Pass but that it would be limited to cosmetic items. It is unclear what this delay will mean for the final game, and the statement does not detail what the development team will do with the extra time.

The Twitter post currently has over 3000 likes, and fans have expressed hope for the delay, with an overwhelming number of potential players echoing the sentiment that they don’t want the live service features. Twitter user @ghost_motley said, “A very significant delay, please – remove the looting – remove the battle pass – remove the always online requirement,” which seems to be the general consensus on the Twitter platform.

Other fans anticipating the game have shown respect for the developers’ decision, like user @SVegvari, who said, “Please take the time you need. It’s never easy to make a decision like this, but if it’s for the betterment of the game, we can wait”.

While fans will now have to wait a whole year for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, the avoidance of a development crunch can potentially be a positive side for things to come. Fans looking for updates as they come can head over to the official Rocksteady Twitter account for more information.