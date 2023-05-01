News

Super Mario Bros. Movie Crushes $1 Billion Box Office Milestone

Mario and Luigi Hit the Jackpot
| May 1, 2023
supermario1

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the first film this year to break the $1 billion box office milestone globally.

The Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal Studios project broke $1 billion after less than a month in theatres. In the time it’s been released, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has claimed other titles, like being the highest-grossing movie this year and becoming the highest-grossing film based on a video game. 

Supermario2

Aaron Horvath, who previously directed Teen Titans GO! The Movie, and Michael Jelenic, who’s known for producing and writing on Teen Titans and Animated Batman projects, both made a giant leap onto The Super Mario Bros. Movie set. Their first box office film made $490 million domestically and $532 million internationally in a little under a month. It’s likely to make even more money given its recent release in South Korea and Japan. 

This is the first Nintendo Mario movie since the 1993, Super Mario Bros. Movie of the same name. That one was a live-action fever dream of a film, starring John Leguizamo as Luigi and Bob Hoskins as Mario. The 1993 film only grossed half its cost, raking in $20.9 million. Making this year’s release a comeback for the Mario film franchise. 

Super Mario Bros Movie Crushes 1 Billion Milestone 23050105

Many fans even speculate that this is the start of Nintendo’s cinematic universe. A fan on Reddit posted a photoshopped Marvel-style Phase 1 timeline.

With video game adaptations like The Last of Us, The Witcher, and Sonic being so successful over the last few years, it’d make sense for Nintendo to hop on the bandwagon. The Super Mario Bros. Movie earning so much might mean that we will be seeing sequels in the near future, but which of Nintendo’s franchises do you hope to see adapted next? 

File Under: Nintendo, Super Mario Bros.
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

BeFunky design (54)

Sonos ERA 100 Speaker Review

The Sonos ERA 100 speaker is a fusion of design, superb audio & smart home…

BestVR Header2

The Best AAA PSVR 2 Games You Don’t Have to Wait For

PSVR 2 faces a shortage of unique games, but offers impressive experiences with Resident Evil…

PB Tails CHOC 2.0 Controller Review 

PB Tails CHOC 2.0 Controller Review 

The PB Tails CHOC 2.0 controller is compact, comfortable and convenient. Despite a few drift…

4070FE 1

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition GPU Review

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition revolutionizes mid-range gaming & creative performance, offering stunning…

Cult of the Lamb: Relics of the Old Faith Review –Where is it?

Cult of the Lamb: Relics of the Old Faith Review –Where is it?

There are some major issues with Cult of the Lamb: Relics of the Old Faith…