Super Smash Bros. Director Urges Everyone to Watch Reveal, Even If You Don’t Play

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Director Masahiro Sakurai has been building up the reveal of the game’s final DLC character, saying on Twitter that everyone should tune in, “even if you don’t play the game.”

Sakurai also said the final fighter may not be what everyone expects, roughly commenting “The new fighter may be a character you don’t know, and each one may be different from the character you are free to expect. However, I hope you enjoy the broadcast itself as a game program. I also enjoyed recording it.”

The final reveal is set to happen on October 5 at 7:00am PT, and will be roughly 40 minutes long. You can watch the entire thing over on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel, and of course, the video will be archived after it airs live. As with past presentations, we’ll see an in-depth look at the new character, stage, and music, as well as the likely announcement of new Mii Fighter costumes.

Whoever the final fighter is, they’ll join the most diverse roster ever seen in a fighting game. The two waves of DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have provided some massive surprise characters, so here’s the full roster of DLC characters we’ve seen so far.

Piranha Plant – Mario

Joker – Persona 5

Hero – Dragon Quest XI

Banjo & Kazooie – Banjo Kazooie

Terry – Fatal Fury

Byleth – Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Min Min – Arms

Steve/Alex – Minecraft

Sephiroth – Final Fantasy VII

Pyra/Mythra – Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Kazuya – Tekken

The final character will put the grand total of playable characters at 82, and speculation has run wild since the announcement of the presentation. The fan-favourite by far is Sora from Kingdom Hearts, with the character trending on Twitter for three days straight. With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate coming to an end, it’s unclear what Sakurai will move onto next, as it’s extremely unlikely we’ll see another Smash Bros. game for years to come.