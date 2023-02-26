TCL Mobile Reveals Cost-Effective Lineup At Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2023

TCL Mobile showed off several new products at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, including NXTPaper Display Technology, mobile wi-fi solutions, and the new 40 Series smartphones.

Starting with some marketing news, TCL Mobile has partnered with the NFL to become an official sponsor as the tech brand begins to make a heavy push into the U.S. market to increase brand recognition on its way to Tier 1 status. Partnerships with the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, and Seattle Seahawks, as well as the announcement of Charger’s Quarterback Justin Herbert as a brand ambassador, will help with promotion across NFL properties.

The major announcements this year come in the technology department, with several new products based on those new pieces of tech. For starters, the NXTPaper Display Technology offers multi-layer eye protection, anti-glare, and blue light to allow for softer viewing on the eyes with a paper-like feeling. While this tech was originally announced at CES this year, we now get to see the full lineup of products.

The TCL NXTPaper 11 and 12 Pro are the newest tablets utilizing this technology, coming in at less than 7mm thick, with four speakers and two microphones to allow for better video conferencing as they continue their multi-media focus. Additionally, the Book X 12Go Laptop will also use the NXTPaper technology.

While in the same category and having the same set of specifications, the Tab11 will be available as well without the NXTPaper tech. An NXTPaper Smartphone is being workshopped and is looking for customer feedback to finalize the product.

The following smartphones are being released, with a focus on 5G, while keeping a more cost-effective approach:

TCL 40 XE 5G – 6.56″ HD Screen, up to 180Hz refresh, 13MP Camera (8MP Front) – $169

TCL 40 X 5G – 6.56″ HD Screen, Octa-Core Chipset, 50MP Triple-Camera – $199

TCL 40 XL – 6.75″ HD Screen, 5000maH Battery, 50MP Triple-Camera (8MP Front) – $149

TCL 406 – 6.6″ HD Screen, Dual-Stereo Speakers, 2-Day Battery Life – $119

The 40 XE 5G and 40 X 5G feature NXTurbo AI Software that increases GPU performance by up to 30%, reduces power consumption by up to 17%, and lowers the CPU temperature, allowing for immersive gaming, smoother live streams, and all-around display experience.

TCL MoveAudio Neo is the newest set of earbuds, featuring powerful sound and noise-canceling, with up to 40 hours of battery life, Google Fast Pair, Transparency Mode, and more. Additionally, TCL is now offering Wi-Fi-On-The-Go solutions with the LinkZone MW63 and MW512.

Sticking to lower-budget models, TCL stated that their continued efforts for entry-level smartphone users are “due to changes in the market and where the carrier relationships are going” where due to their relative infancy in the market and inflation, TCL has been able to find their niche but will look to branch out to higher-priced options as the market demands.

While carriers have not been confirmed at this time, it can be assumed, based on previous relationships from TCL, that some or most of these products will be available from most of the major retailers.