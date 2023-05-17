Tears of the Kingdom Becomes Fastest-Selling Game In Series

After releasing on May 12th, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold over 10 million copies in just three days—making it the fastest-selling game in the series and the fastest-selling Nintendo game ever in the Americas.

As all of the accolades come in for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom—including making the mark as the sixth game ever to receive perfect scores from both Edge and Famitsu magazines, as pointed out by VGC (which also includes three other Legend of Zelda titles, coincidentally)—we’re starting to get some sales numbers after the first week on the market.

In a press release from Nintendo, it was announced that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has sold a whopping 10 million copies in its first three days on the market. While that’s not entirely surprising given the high marks it has received across the board, it’s also incredibly interesting to point out that that makes it the fastest-selling game in The Legend of Zelda series thus far.

“Many players are returning to Hyrule with all its new mysteries and possibilities, and with the record-breaking launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch, we can’t wait to see what they’ll create in the game and the stories they’ll share next,” said Nintendo of America’s Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Communications, Devon Pritchard.

“We’re grateful for all of our fans who’ve shown their passion for The Legend of Zelda over the years, and these sales numbers for the latest installment continue to show the strong momentum for both the franchise and Nintendo Switch this year,” Pritchard continued.

Additionally, if that wasn’t an incredible-enough achievement for you, these numbers also give The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the honour of being the fastest-selling Nintendo game of all time in the Americas, which hits a little harder considering the large install base of previous consoles and titles Nintendo has released over the years that could have been in the same conversation.

Thank you! I hope you all are enjoying your imagination fueled adventures through Hyrule. #TearsOfTheKingdom. https://t.co/P2fB99ltMc — Doug Bowser (@thetruebowser) May 17, 2023

While it took six years to get Tears of the Kingdom following the huge success of Breath of the Wild at the launch of the Nintendo Switch console, a similar DLC path should be in the works for the newest entry in the Zelda franchise as well, so more content should be coming soon for those hoping to have even more Tears of the Kingdom to play. It will be amazing to see what comes next from this team, especially considering the next iteration will more than likely be on new Nintendo hardware.