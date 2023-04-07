Alice: Asylum Dream Dies, McGee Bids Farewell to Series

Eager Alice series fans were dealt a crushing blow today as Alice: Asylum’s fate was finally revealed, dashing the hopes of many.

The journey of Alice: Asylum has been nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster for fans, American McGee, and the team behind the project. We’ve been following the development of this would-be third chapter in Alice’s video game adventures with bated breath as the team poured their heart and soul into designing a fresh and immersive experience for gamers worldwide.

For years, the Alice: Asylum project has been a labour of love, fueled by the passion of its supporters, affectionately dubbed the “Insane Children.” Through their unwavering backing, a dedicated group of artists, writers, designers, and producers managed to create an astounding 414-page Design Bible, outlining the complete vision for Alice’s next adventure.

With the Design Bible and a comprehensive production plan in hand, the team approached Electronic Arts to discuss funding and licensing options for Alice: Asylum. After several weeks of meticulous review, EA delivered their verdict. Unfortunately, it was not in favour of the project.

Citing an internal analysis of the IP, market conditions, and the production proposal, EA decided against funding Alice: Asylum. When it came to licensing, the company acknowledged Alice as a significant part of their game catalogue but stated that they were not prepared to sell or license it at this time.

This response from EA marks the end of the road for Alice: Asylum, as all possible avenues for the project’s realization, have been explored and exhausted. The Patreon page and related pre-production activities will be put into hibernation, and the dream of a new Alice game slips away.

In a heartfelt message, the creative force behind the project announced their decision to step away from Alice and game production altogether. They expressed their gratitude towards the “Insane Children” for their unwavering support and acknowledged the mix of emotions surrounding this outcome.

“Lastly, I want to extend a bittersweet Thank You to our Insane Children (Patreon supporters).” American McGee explained. “I know this is not the outcome we hoped for. And I feel a mix of emotions that leaves me sick at the idea of all the money, hope, ideas, and love you’ve poured into this effort over the years.”

With the last game in the series Alice: Madness Returns, launching to relatively mixed reviews, the series is one that sparked the minds of countless people worldwide. For those uninitiated, the Alice franchise of games is a dark nightmarish retelling of Wonderland that blends the familiar with the macabre, a new way to experience the classic children’s story. The games are iconic for their stunning visuals, immersive storytelling, and unforgettable characters all ripped from the pages of the age-old stories we all know and love.

Even if things change, it seems that American McGee has no desire to be a part of the project beyond this point. With him explaining that “If someone does manage to convince EA to make Asylum, I would like to make clear that, from this point forward, I have no desire to be involved with that or any other Alice-related development.” Going on to say, “My involvement with Alice is also at an end.”

While American McGee’s Alice franchise was one that captured the imagination, its time seems to have passed, at least in the eyes of EA and the creator himself. As with anything, there is always a chance that things could change in the coming months and years, but for now, it looks like the dream is dead.