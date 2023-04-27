Twisted Metal Adaptation Gets Sweet 1st Look With New Poster

We know that the PlayStation series adaptation of Twisted Metal will air on Peacock TV and stars Anthony Mackie, but today fans got a poster too.

Today ironically had two reveals for Sweet Tooth, season two of the Netflix series adaptation of the Jeff Lemire graphic novel, and a poster for the upcoming Peacock TV Twisted Metal adaptation featuring the iconic character’s (also Sweet Tooth) ice cream truck in the back.

Showrunners Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (responsible for Zombieland, Wayne and Deadpool) with Cobra Kai scribe Michael Jonathan Smith have been radio silent about the upcoming original take on the beloved PlayStation series of games up until now. Today they revealed an official poster featuring Anthony Mackie in character and the iconic logo emblazoned in the background. The poster can be seen below.

All that is currently known about the upcoming 10-episode series is that it will be exclusive to Peacock TV; Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa, Thomas Haden Church, Tahj Vaughans are starring with Will Arnett donning the ice cream truck and makeup of the iconic Sweet Tooth; the writers and showrunners; and finally we have this poster to bring visual aid to the vision being worked up by the Reese and Wernick dream team.

IMDb has a small description of Twisted Metal with “Follows a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland” to describe the dystopian-sounding original look at the series. Twisted Metal hasn’t been seen since the decade-old title Twisted Metal in 2012, and the new live-action adaptation aims to bring the series back to life.

Twisted Metal is currently in post-production, and the showrunners have a special teaser trailer for the series lined up for tomorrow. Fans looking for more information surrounding the production can follow the Peacock TV Twitter account, which notably lacks verification.

Twisted Metal is set to premiere exclusively on Peacock TV on July 27.