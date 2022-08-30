Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Unleashes New Daniel Radcliffe-In-Character Trailer

The Weird: The Al Yankovic Story biopic is right around the corner, and ahead of the humble rise to fame story, a new trailer has been revealed, and it’s weird.

The biopic film was teased as early as 2010, with Writer-Director Eric Appel’s viral video that suggested he was going to unleash the ‘true’ story of Weird Al Yankovic’s rise to fame, but has now come full circle, and to fruition. The Roku original film shines a light on the star’s signature attitude, and how he came from playing an accordion to being a masterclass personality thriving on parodies. The trailer can be seen below.

If it’s any indication of actor’s becoming their character, Daniel Radcliffe graces the screen as our ‘hero,’ and shows how Yankovic stumbled upon his first parody, “My Bologna,” derived from “My Sharona” from The Knacks. Radcliffe is backed by a star studded cast with Rainn Wilson (The Office) cast as Dr. Demento who appears as Yankovic’s perhaps weirder mentor figure, and includes a reenacted relationship between Yankovic and Madonna who is played by Evan Rachel Wood. With appearances from Julianne Nicholson, Quinta Brunson, and Will Forte. The cast seeks to drag Al Yankovic’s story kicking and screaming into the light.

With Weird Al Yankovic himself serving as writer and producer on the film, there’s no doubt that while this biopic can address some actual happenings in the musician’s storied career, liberties may be taken, and the film itself can function as a parody of music biopics themselves akin to Andy Samberg’s direct gag on the genre Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping back in 2016.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will premiere at TIFF 2022, and will release on November 4 afterwards exclusively on the Roku Channel. Fans looking for more information on the film, can swing over to Director Eric Appel’s Twitter, or even Yankovic’s Twitter for more information.