Xbox & Marvel Team Up To Help Strong Heroes In Gaming and STEM

In a collaboration for the ages, Xbox and Marvel have teamed up in celebration of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for limited giveaways and more.

As one of the most culturally impactful films to date, Black Panther has pedaled technological prowess, and leadership in community throughout the film. The sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever seeks to build on the original’s legacy through promotions during the film’s launch cycle around November 11th. Xbox and Marvel are teaming up to inspire a new generation to become inspirations themselves.

Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, said “Collaborating with Xbox is an opportunity to show women the power of growing within our respective crafts, whether you’re a designer, a gamer, or an actor,” with ““In many ways, my character Shuri and I have grown together. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever allowed me to expand as an actor while, Shuri grew into her role as Princess of Wakanda and lead scientist of the Wakandan Design Group. Shuri, along with all Wakandans, will have to endure change and embrace the next chapter in Wakanda,” regarding the initiative.

Key Initiatives of Xbox and Marvel Team Up

Custom Black Panther: Wakanda Forever inspired hardware will be raffled off via the official Xbox Twitter account, and fans looking to enter can go here for information.

MakeCode Curriculum: fans can learn how to program code like the film, but in real life. Fans can swing over to the tutorial website to get started.

Xbox Website Reports: “On November 7, Professor Jacoby DuBose will deliver the very first Wakanda-inspired HBCU Lecture from Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, where he will expand on the MakeCode curriculum and take part in a panel of Black gaming and STEM innovators with the entire lecture streamed live on the University’s social channels.”

Project Amplify emphasis, to give opportunities to black youth focusing on gaming careers.

Fans looking for more information regarding this exciting initiative from Xbox and Marvel, can slide over to the Xbox website for a more detailed description.