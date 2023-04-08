News

What’s Coming to Xbox Game Pass in April 2023

Breaking Into April
| April 8, 2023
whats coming to xbox game pass in april 2023 23040704 4

The beginning of April doesn’t just bring a change in weather, it also brings brand-new offerings to the Xbox Game Pass service, and this month is HOT.

The gift of games is here once again. Xbox Game Pass has opened its stores for another action-packed month of titles to arrive on the massive game subscription service.

This month saw a smidge of controversy, though, as Xbox’s first party-published title Quantum Break has been delisted from the service. But fans should have no fear, as the title will be coming right back. There was merely an issue with licensing. Vice President of Xbox Games Marketing, Aaron Greenberg, tweeted “Don’t worry Quantum Break will be coming back to Game Pass. It is being temporarily removed due to some licenses that expired that were in the process of being renewed. Will let you know as soon as it is back,” in response to fan worry.

So besides Quantum Break, the following is the first wave of April games coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Fans should keep in mind that Xbox refers to these reveals as ‘wave one,’ so there will likely be more games coming to the service in April.

Xbox Game Pass April 2023 Arrivals

Whats Coming To Xbox Game Pass In April 2023 23040704
  • Everspace 2 – Full Release (PC)
  • Goat Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Loop Hero (Console and PC)
  • Iron Brigade (Cloud and Console)
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 12
  • NHL 23 (Console) EA Play – April 13
  • Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 18

As with every month, the massive Xbox Game Pass service needs to continually phase things out to make room for new titles, out with the old and in with the new. The following titles will be taken off the service on April 15, so fans working on any of the following should try to get through them ASAP.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving April 15

Whats Coming To Xbox Game Pass In April 2023 23040704 3
  • Life is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Moonglow Bay (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Panzer Corps II (PC)
  • Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • The Long Dark (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • The Riftbreaker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Besides Quantum Break being confirmed to come back to the service shortly, fans should wrap things up if they still have a few more scenarios to get through in Life is Strange: True Colors or maybe a hidden ending that hasn’t been found yet. Fans should stay queued into the official Xbox Twitter account, as they will likely release more titles for Game Pass after April 15.

File Under: Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass
