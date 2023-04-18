Xbox Game Pass Reveals Mid April Drops & Redfall Day One

Xbox Game Pass is offering another batch of impressive titles to finish off April, plus an exciting announcement with Redfall coming to the service on day one.

The month started off hot with a number of action-packed games added to the service, and they’re ready to follow up with an equally impressive lineup. All these games will be available from day one of their release with Xbox Game Pass, so don’t wait up.

We’ve got a bunch of exciting additions starting today; Minecraft Legends is available now, kicking off the second half of April with its launch. Earlier this month, Steven Green reviewed the game, saying “We have now entered the strategy realm with Minecraft Legends.”. Green describes the game as a new experience even for the most seasoned of Minecraft players, say goodbye to punching trees because now the allay does all resource collection, a creature added in Bedrock 1.18.

If you’re excited about Minecraft Legends, you should see what else the Xbox Game Pass has in store for April’s second wave. They’ve got everything from witch farming sims to DLCs and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks to finish off this month.

Xbox Game Pass April 2023 Wave Two Arrivals

Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 20

Medieval Dynasty (Xbox One) – April 20

Homestead Arcana (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – April 21

Cassette Beast (PC) – April 26

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 27

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Console and PC) – April 27

Redfall (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – May 2

This Redfall announcement is exciting, as the series has been highly anticipated since its announcement at E3 2021. The game launches for Xbox and PC on May 2nd but will be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

April Xbox Game Pass DLC and Game Updates

Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari DLC – Available now

Microsoft Flight Simulator – World Update XIII: Oceania and Antarctica – April 25

April Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragon Slayer Bundle – Available now

MLB The Show 23: 10 The Show Packs – Available now

Far Cry: Heart of Darkness DLC – Available now

Of course, with all this new content coming to the service, some games are going to get the boot. Take this heads-up as a chance to complete any unfinished quests or talk to your favourite NPC one last time before April 30. If you choose to purchase the games to avoid any tearful goodbyes, you’ll be able to save up to 20%.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 30

Bugsnax (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Destroy All Humans! (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tetris Effect Connected (Console and PC)

Unsouled (Cloud, Console, and PC)

With that, April is coming to a close after a solid month of additions to the Xbox Game Pass. Hopefully, these will keep you sustained until the next batch of games is revealed. The pass is a great chance to check out Minecraft Legends right on launch day. If you don’t already have it, you can get the Xbox Game Pass right here.