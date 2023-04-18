News

Xbox Game Pass Reveals Mid April Drops & Redfall Day One

The Second Wave Rolls Through
| April 18, 2023
Redfall is joining the Xbox Game Pass on May 2.

Xbox Game Pass is offering another batch of impressive titles to finish off April, plus an exciting announcement with Redfall coming to the service on day one.

The month started off hot with a number of action-packed games added to the service, and they’re ready to follow up with an equally impressive lineup. All these games will be available from day one of their release with Xbox Game Pass, so don’t wait up.

We’ve got a bunch of exciting additions starting today; Minecraft Legends is available now, kicking off the second half of April with its launch. Earlier this month, Steven Green reviewed the game, saying “We have now entered the strategy realm with Minecraft Legends.”. Green describes the game as a new experience even for the most seasoned of Minecraft players, say goodbye to punching trees because now the allay does all resource collection, a creature added in Bedrock 1.18.

If you’re excited about Minecraft Legends, you should see what else the Xbox Game Pass has in store for April’s second wave. They’ve got everything from witch farming sims to DLCs and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks to finish off this month. 

Xbox Game Pass April 2023 Wave Two Arrivals 

Cassette Beast Is Coming To The Xbox Game Pass April 26.
  • Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now
  • Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 20
  • Medieval Dynasty (Xbox One) – April 20
  • Homestead Arcana (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – April 21
  • Cassette Beast (PC) – April 26
  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 27
  • The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Console and PC) – April 27
  • Redfall (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – May 2

This Redfall announcement is exciting, as the series has been highly anticipated since its announcement at E3 2021. The game launches for Xbox and PC on May 2nd but will be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

April Xbox Game Pass DLC and Game Updates 

April Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Of course, with all this new content coming to the service, some games are going to get the boot. Take this heads-up as a chance to complete any unfinished quests or talk to your favourite NPC one last time before April 30. If you choose to purchase the games to avoid any tearful goodbyes, you’ll be able to save up to 20%. 

Leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 30 

With that, April is coming to a close after a solid month of additions to the Xbox Game Pass. Hopefully, these will keep you sustained until the next batch of games is revealed. The pass is a great chance to check out Minecraft Legends right on launch day. If you don’t already have it, you can get the Xbox Game Pass right here.

