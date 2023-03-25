XP Game Developer Summit Exciting 1st Partners Revealed

The XP Game Developer Summit is Canada’s featured business-to-business gaming conference, and they’ve announced exciting partners this time around.

XP Gaming’s mission statement is one that “connects the video game and esports industries at all levels. Our B2B summits bring together businesses, investors and subject matter experts. We drive recruitment initiatives through our proprietary job platform and connect recruiters with job seekers at our Career Day events.” The XP Game Developer Summit fits that hefty criteria this year, with the high-profile partners the event will be hosting.

The partners of the huge event have been revealed, featuring the likes of Ubisoft, Behaviour Interactive, AMD, AWS, Gameloft, and Certain Affinity. The XP Game Developer Summit will be taking place at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto, a big enough venue to house attending companies and attending guests.

Founder of XP Gaming, Jason Lepine, said “The XP Game Developer Summit couldn’t exist without the support of these industry titans,” and added, “They’re part of the very foundation of the Canadian video game sector. And for smaller studios, it’s incredibly important to be able to connect with these industry pillars and learn from them” speaking on the prominence of the event.

Director of Corporate Affairs at Ubisoft, Julien Lavoie, echoed the sentiment of importance with “We have a thriving and dynamic industry around us, and the XP Game Developer Summit is a testament to that,” including “As Canada’s largest B2B video game conference, it’s a key moment for us to come together as an industry to share our expertise, while also showcasing the leadership, innovation, and creativity of studios and developers in Canada to the world.”

Fans looking to attend can do so over at the booking website but need to act fast, as the Westin Harbour Castle is completely booked. However, limited availability is still up for a close location listed on the site. Fans can secure tickets to the XP Game Developer Summit by swinging over to the ticketing site and grabbing one there. Potential exhibitors can apply to be a part of the event as well.

The XP Game Developer Summit takes place on April 20 to April 21.