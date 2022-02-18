Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 383

On this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Brendan, Chris, Newcomer David, Dayna, and Jordan sit down to talk about the massive announcement from Paramount+ on ViacomCBS’ Investor day
Including the third Sonic the Hedgehog movie being greenlit alongside a Knuckles Spinoff series; Halo being greenlit for a second season, South Park and Bevis and Butthead being Paramount+ exclusive and much more. They gang goes on to talk about Netflix’s announcement of a movie based on the ground-breaking video game: Bioshock. Brendan and Jordan discuss whether this will be worth watching, or miss the mark (as so many video game movies have).
Onward, the gang talks about the tragic shutting down of Nintendo’s 3DS and WiiU eShop, and why it’s a terrible blow for videogame preservation and the history of retro-gaming. They also talk a bit about Cyberpunk 2077 getting some patching for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.
In reviews, David talks about Horizon: Forbidden West, Chris talks about King Of Fighters XV and Brendan talks about The Cuphead Show!
If you have any questions or want to write in to the podcast, just send an email to podcast@cgmagonline.com and we’ll read and answer your questions on air!
About the Castors:
- Brendan Frye: Editor-in-Chief of CGMagazine, Brendan is as snarky as he is seasoned in the gaming industry. With over a decade working as a journalist and EIC, he has covered festivals and conferences, interviewed the industry’s biggest names, and is always excited to see how the medium changes with new technology and fresh voices.
- Jordan Biordi: Managing Editor, host of Pixels & Ink; and part-time Ninja; when he’s not busy combating the forces of evil, he’s writing articles and making videos on the hilariously mediocre Youtube channel: Ninja-Jordan Reviews.
- Chris De Hoog: A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since. When he’s not obsessing over Star Wars, you can find him steaming at twitch.tv/guildtwotaps
- Dayna Eileen: A long-time serial gamer, mom of two, aunt to many; she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on Instagram and Twitter and Instagram as @thedaynaeileen
- David Walters: A super chill dude and love of video games and tech. You can find him on Twitter at David_W_85