Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 383

On this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Brendan, Chris, Newcomer David, Dayna, and Jordan sit down to talk about the massive announcement from Paramount+ on ViacomCBS’ Investor day

Including the third Sonic the Hedgehog movie being greenlit alongside a Knuckles Spinoff series; Halo being greenlit for a second season, South Park and Bevis and Butthead being Paramount+ exclusive and much more. They gang goes on to talk about Netflix’s announcement of a movie based on the ground-breaking video game: Bioshock. Brendan and Jordan discuss whether this will be worth watching, or miss the mark (as so many video game movies have).

Onward, the gang talks about the tragic shutting down of Nintendo’s 3DS and WiiU eShop, and why it’s a terrible blow for videogame preservation and the history of retro-gaming. They also talk a bit about Cyberpunk 2077 getting some patching for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

In reviews, David talks about Horizon: Forbidden West, Chris talks about King Of Fighters XV and Brendan talks about The Cuphead Show!

