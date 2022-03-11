Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 386

On this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: It’s Mario Day, as Brendan, Chris, Dayna, and Jordan sit down to talk about their memories of everyone’s favourite Italian plumber (except Brendan who cares not for Super Mario).

Afterwards, they discuss the reveal trailer of the Disney+ series: Obi-Wan Kenobi. They talk about their impressions with the trailer and what they hope for the series. They also talk about Sony’s State of Play for March 2022—there wasn’t a lot on display, and Jordan was pretty unimpressed with it.

They continue to talk about the latest news that Rockstar will be releasing a PS5 upgrade for GTAV, at the cost of $10, which prompts a discussion of paid vs. free upgrades for new consoles. They also talk a bit about Nintendo delaying the release of Advance Wars Reboot Camp in light of the recent attempted invasion of Ukraine by Russia. They also briefly mention that Overwatch 2 is still a thing.

In lieu of a pretty light review section; Brendan, Jordan, and Chris have an extended conversation about Elden Ring.

If you have any questions or want to write in to the podcast, just send an email to podcast@cgmagonline.com and we’ll read and answer your questions on air!

About the Castors: