Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 386

On this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: It’s Mario Day, as Brendan, Chris, Dayna, and Jordan sit down to talk about their memories of everyone’s favourite Italian plumber (except Brendan who cares not for Super Mario).
Afterwards, they discuss the reveal trailer of the Disney+ series: Obi-Wan Kenobi. They talk about their impressions with the trailer and what they hope for the series. They also talk about Sony’s State of Play for March 2022—there wasn’t a lot on display, and Jordan was pretty unimpressed with it.
They continue to talk about the latest news that Rockstar will be releasing a PS5 upgrade for GTAV, at the cost of $10, which prompts a discussion of paid vs. free upgrades for new consoles. They also talk a bit about Nintendo delaying the release of Advance Wars Reboot Camp in light of the recent attempted invasion of Ukraine by Russia. They also briefly mention that Overwatch 2 is still a thing.
In lieu of a pretty light review section; Brendan, Jordan, and Chris have an extended conversation about Elden Ring.
About the Castors:
- Brendan Frye: Editor-in-Chief of CGMagazine, Brendan is as snarky as he is seasoned in the gaming industry. With over a decade working as a journalist and EIC, he has covered festivals and conferences, interviewed the industry’s biggest names, and is always excited to see how the medium changes with new technology and fresh voices.
- Jordan Biordi: Managing Editor, host of Pixels & Ink; and part-time Ninja; when he’s not busy combating the forces of evil, he’s writing articles and making videos on the hilariously mediocre Youtube channel: Ninja-Jordan Reviews.
- Chris De Hoog: A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since. When he’s not obsessing over Star Wars, you can find him steaming at twitch.tv/guildtwotaps
- Dayna Eileen: A long-time serial gamer, mom of two, aunt to many; she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on Instagram and Twitter and Instagram as @thedaynaeileen