Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 388

On this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Brendan, Chris, Dayna, and Jordan sit down to talk about the newest season of Fortnite Chapter 3—as building has been disabled, new mobility options have been added, and the Battle Pass rewards are…subpar?

But Chris, Dayna, and Jordan have thoughts that they share and what they think is in store for the future of the chapter.

Afterwards, the gang talks about all the winners of the Game Developers Choice awards and how they feel about it. Afterwards, the gang—but mostly Jordan—talks about the newest Nintendo Switch firmware update that allows for creating folders, but only in your game library so…yay? To close off the news, they briefly talk about Sony acquiring Haven Studios, and what could mean.

In a jam packed review section, Chris has more to say about Final Fantasy: Stranger in Paradise; Jordan talks about Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Rune Factory 5, and Dayna talks about Tiny Tina’s Wonderland.