Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 394

On this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Brendan, Khari, Dayna and Chris sit down to talk about the week’s latest news, including the recent Sonos event, where the company announced a new soundbar that is looking to target a more budget conscious audience.
After this, the gang talked all about the potential of Commander Shepard returning for Mass Effect 4, ways to get the most from Xbox Game Pass, and the recent news of Bethesda delaying Starfield and Redfall to 2023.
About the Castors:
- Brendan Frye: Editor-in-Chief of CGMagazine, Brendan is as snarky as he is seasoned in the gaming industry. With over a decade working as a journalist and EIC, he has covered festivals and conferences, interviewed the industry’s biggest names, and is always excited to see how the medium changes with new technology and fresh voices.
- Khari Taylor: With gaming roots that pre-date the Nintendo Game & Watch, Khari remains a young soul in an industry where he’s often the oldest in the room. Japan his second home, he makes the pilgrimage to gaming’s mecca, Akihabara, whenever possible.
- Chris De Hoog: A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since. When he’s not obsessing over Star Wars, you can find him steaming at twitch.tv/guildtwotaps
- Dayna Eileen: A long-time serial gamer, mom of two, aunt to many; she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on Instagram and Twitter and Instagram as @thedaynaeileen