Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 394

On this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Brendan, Khari, Dayna and Chris sit down to talk about the week’s latest news, including the recent Sonos event, where the company announced a new soundbar that is looking to target a more budget conscious audience.

After this, the gang talked all about the potential of Commander Shepard returning for Mass Effect 4, ways to get the most from Xbox Game Pass, and the recent news of Bethesda delaying Starfield and Redfall to 2023.

