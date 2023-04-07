Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 420 – Are Game Movies Getting Good?

This week on the Pixels & Ink Podcast, it was all about the game movies! Brendan, Chris and Jordan dive into the world of movies, tech and gaming. This week Chris delves into the fascinating world of Jedi Survivor, providing his insightful impressions on the much-anticipated game is looking and what fans can expect. Jordan jumps headfirst into the Super Mario Bros. Movie review, sharing his thoughts on the latest adaptation of the iconic gaming franchise.

If that were not enough, Brendan tackles the Tetris Movie, examining the challenges and triumphs of turning a classic game into a compelling cinematic experience. Finally, the entire Pixels & Ink crew comes together to discuss the potential of Sony venturing once again into handheld gaming and the spine-chilling Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie, finally getting a release date. Don’t miss out on this jam-packed episode filled with entertainment analysis, lively discussions, and plenty of laughs!

