Metroid Prime Remastered (Nintendo Switch) Review

A Classic Reborn
metroid prime remastered review 23021002
23021002
Metroid Prime Remastered
Developer: Retro Studios
Publisher: Nintendo
Played On: Nintendo Switch
Genre:
ESRB:
MSRP: 39.99
Release Date: 02/09/2023
Review Score:  9
Editors Choice
| February 11, 2023

Back in 2003, Retro Studios proved themselves with the release of Metroid Prime. Making up for lost time with the absence of a Metroid game on the Nintendo 64, Metroid Prime not only proved that a fully realized 3D game could live up to the likes of Super Metroid but also that, despite the Nintendo GameCube’s, even for the time, paltry 1.45GB disc limit, Metroid Prime delivered on a truly next-gen experience that helped Nintendo’s lunchbox-esque console appeal to more than just the kiddos.

With the surprise release of Metroid Prime Remastered, I was skeptical going in as the original game seemed insurmountable to live up to.

Thankfully, Metroid Prime Remastered is not only a great addition to the Nintendo Switch library but also a fantastic remaster, one verging on remake territory, thanks to improved assets and quality of life improvements across the board.

Metroid Prime Remastered Review 23021002 1

From added details, including global illumination techniques, particle effects and brand-new models and textures, Metroid Prime Remastered takes full advantage of the Nintendo Switch’s capabilities, delivering the definitive version of Retro Studios’ beloved Gamecube classic.

Metroid Prime Remastered delivers a rock-solid framerate and visuals that place the game in the upper echelons of Switch exclusives.”

Additionally, playing the game undocked is a joy, with the image quality holding up rather well, with only minor shimmering on harsh angles. Metroid Prime on the go made me reminisce about playing Metroid Prime Hunters back on the Nintendo DS, but with graphics that would likely make my 13-year-old brain implode. Regardless of how you embark on your adventure on Tallon IV, Metroid Prime Remastered delivers a rock-solid framerate and visuals that place the game in the upper echelons of Switch exclusives.

Control-wise, Metroid Prime Remastered offers a bevy of options, including both classic Gamecube-style controls and Wii-inspired motion controls, which both feel great and approximate playing the Gamecube and Wii versions, respectively (particularly if you use an actual Gamecube controller via Smash Brothers USB adapter). An option for hybrid controls and modern, dual-stick controls are also present, giving newcomers a more typical FPS experience.

Metroid Prime Remastered Review 23021002 2

Clocking in at around the 15-20 hour mark, Metroid Prime Remastered is on the shorter side all things considered, leaving me hopeful for the remaining two mainline entries in the series to get Switch releases at some point in the future.

Metroid Prime Remastered fills me with hope for Metroid Prime 4, which has all but disappeared since its initial announcement, but Retro Studios have proven that they care about the series and will likely deliver what fans want in the future if their latest release is anything to go by.

A retail version of the game reviewed was provided by the publisher.

Final Thoughts

Metroid Prime Remastered is a masterclass example of updating a classic title for modern audiences. Retro Studios' should be praised for their work, while both series veterans and newcomers alike are encouraged to check out one of the Gamecube's best exclusives, now made better than ever.
REVIEW SCORE
9
File Under: Metroid, Nintendo
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

best pc hardware 2023 23021002

Best PC Hardware 2023

CGM looked at some of the PC hardware out there from brands like ASUS, Intel and AMD to bring you…
best adventure game 2022 23020902 1

Best Adventure Game 2022

Games big and small made the list for Best Adventure Game 2022 this year, and we are glad to see…
magic mikes last dance 2023 review 23020902 3

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023) Review

Soderbergh’s gaze is so coldly appraising when bodies aren’t in motion that money emerges as the shaping force, not character,…
10 hopefull inclusions for the legend of zelda tears of the kingdom 23020902 10

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 10 Things We Hope to See

Nintendo showed off an impressive new trailer, that being said, here are 10 things we hope to see in The…
life is strange 2 nintendo switch review 23020902 4

Life Is Strange 2 (Nintendo Switch) Review

Life is Strange 2 on the Nintendo Switch holds true to its story-telling ability and deep dialogue choices while offering…