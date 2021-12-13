AndaSeat Jungle Review

A while ago, someone told me that gaming chairs were just car seats for adults, and I have never been able to look at any of them the same way again. I understand that the general design of most of them is inspired by racing seats, but whenever I look at the weird shapes and design choices that most of these things employ, I just picture some thirty-year-old fellow with his sugary soda and corn chips being strapped into the backseat for a big car ride, but I digress. In the interests of objectivity, I have planted my posterior in the AndaSeat Jungle chair to see if I had, perhaps, judged them all too harshly.

Well, before I could accomplish the aforementioned posterior planting, I had to build the thing. The box itself was massive and heavy, largely due to the heavy metal frame the whole deal was built over. So, I opened it up, exiled cats and romantic partners from the office and began to construct. Very early on, and for what felt like most of my assembly experience, I grappled with the four bolts attaching the seat back to the seat…seat, with the problem being that the appropriate female ends for each of these bolts were mired within a sea of high-density foam and obscured behind durable PVC leather.

It took a bit of stubbornness and cursing, but once the back and bottom were properly affixed to one another, the rest of it was a snap. Honestly, it was one of the easier bits of furniture that I have had to construct in my home office, once those bolts were navigated, even if it is put together exclusively with an Allen wrench and some rage.

Luckily, that assembly process left me with confidence in the overall durability of the chair. The AndaSeat Jungle chair’s metal frame, firm high-density foam, and tough leather covering leave the constructed chair feeling like a solid piece of office and gaming hardware. I cannot confidently say that this chair could stop a bullet, but I’m not sure that it wouldn’t either.

On top of all that, the AndaSeat Jungle is not a completely horrible looking throne from which I can perch whilst working and gaming. There are two different styles of this chair, a black and red one and an all-black one. I received the all-black model, as it befits my personal style, and I’m honestly happy with the overall look of the AndaSeat Jungle chair. Sure, the shape is a bit ridiculous, like an unimaginative space chair, but, in this nightmarish world where I often need to be on video calls for business unrelated to video games, my chair doesn’t immediately draw unwanted attention.

That durable PVC leather is allegedly scratch resistant and stain resistant. I certainly haven’t had anything leave any errant marking upon it. This chair has gone through mismanaged foodstuffs, strange metal fastenings, and very demanding kitty claws, and it still looks as fresh as it did when it was first assembled. Now, to be fair, I’m sure that kitty could cause some lasting superficial damage, but, as I tell her daily, she is history’s greatest monster.

Other, more complex functions of the AndaSeat Jungle continue to perform well after extended regular use. The seat raises and lowers easily without any slippage that I have noticed. The seat can quickly recline back to 160 degrees, which can be a wild ride if you’re unprepared. I will say that it doesn’t roll particularly well on carpet without a little leverage, so investing in a plastic floor mat would be worthwhile if you plan to do a lot of seated travelling, though it rolls fine on hardwood.

There is, however, a drawback nestled into the firm ridges of the AndaSeat Jungle. It might, in fact, be too firm. This bucket seat is clearly meant for a narrower frame, and the firm high-density foam and durable PVC exterior want to mould you into that frame rather than mould around you. It can be rather uncomfortable, especially before the whole thing starts to feel broken in. Even after it’s broken in, I can’t say it ever struck me as a particularly comfortable piece of furniture, especially for one that laid almost all the way back.

Overall, the AndaSeat Jungle is a solid, decent looking gaming desk chair. It feels exceptionally sturdy, at times to its detriment, and is clearly designed for people without hips. If you are so blessed, then the AndaSeat Jungle would be a lovely choice to plant your rear in, though I don’t think you’ll be taking any naps in it.