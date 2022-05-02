Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse Review

After the Best of 2021 series here at CGMagazine, I have been itching to start trying out new tech. The Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming mouse just fell into my lap, and after great experiences with the Razer Orochi V2 and the Razer Pro Click Mini, I thought it was time I branch out and try new things! I’m glad I did.

Right out of the box, I love the look of this mouse. The Pro X Superlight is very sleek, coming in black or white options—I prefer the black. It features curves in all the right places to fit your hands perfectly. Unfortunately for me, I’m a 5’1” woman with very small hands, so the device could have been a little smaller for me, but it will absolutely suit the average size person well. It also comes with optional grip tape that is easy to place, making sure the mouse is a comfortable fit for you.

Obviously, as the name states, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight is very lightweight, weighing in under 63 grams, which rivals the Orochi V2 depending on the type of battery used. The Pro X Superlight does not need any external batteries, however, giving it an edge over the competition, charging via the included USB cable. Everything needed is already built in, and they used the lightest materials possible. No added batteries mean no extra weight.

The Pro X Superlight does not feature Bluetooth connectivity. You must connect the dongle to your PC, or directly to the USB cable for a wired connection. Normally, I would prefer Bluetooth connection for a mouse that I’d take on the go. Though this mouse is light, it’s still a little larger than others built for travel. This probably won’t make a difference for most people, but I’ve committed the Pro X Superlight to my desk. Despite not taking it on the go, I enjoy the wireless connectivity all the same.

Even though the Logitech G Pro X Superlight isn’t covered in bonus buttons, it is a gaming mouse, make no mistake. In the box, you’ll find an optional aperture door with a PTFE foot. The little piece makes a world of difference, allowing the mouse to glide seamlessly on your desk or mousepad. Pairing that with the HERO 25k sensor, and the Pro X Superlight will be as responsive as the best gaming mouse on the market. With a DPI of up to 6400, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight is lightning fast if that’s what you need. I prefer to hang out around 800 DPI.

If you’re looking for a “gaming” mouse, filled with bells, whistles and RGB’s, this isn’t the mouse for you. The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is a well-functioning, comfortable, light, responsive gaming mouse that does exactly what it promises, nothing more, nothing less. For its $199.99 price tag, you can probably find a mouse that does a few more tricks, but if you go this route, you won’t be disappointed with the Pro X Superlight.