Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition Review

As a budding sim-racing enthusiast, I’m always on the lookout for a good solution to where to house my wheel and pedals. Currently, my rig is mounted to the Playseat Challenge, a foldable chair/mount that can be easily folded up and stored away, far from the grasp of tiny fingers and cat claws. Enter the Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition, a far more robust permanent home for my racing peripherals and exactly the kind of option I was hoping for.

The Trophy Logitech G Edition comes in a reasonably sized box and falls to the user to complete assembly. Weighing in at approximately 37 lbs, it’s certainly heavier than the Challenge that I have become so accustomed to. Once unboxed and I located all the necessary components, I set to work on assembly and finished about an hour later, which isn’t too bad in my opinion as there are a fair few steps involved, but nothing too daunting.

The frame of the Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition is made of high-carbon steel that is very lightweight, given the size of the completed unit. Coloured in grey and black, the entire structure has a great aesthetic to it. The icing on the cake for me, though, is the black seat. Carefully outfitted with Playseat’s patented ActiFit material, the racing chair itself is extremely comfortable and is designed to dissipate heat away from your body, allowing you to stay in the chair for those longer endurance races without the worry of overheating.

The Trophy Logitech G Edition is fully adjustable to fit almost any size driver. Being 6’2” tall, I always worry about these sorts of rigs where the pedals and wheel are in a fixed position. My initial assembly of the chair following the instructions had me sitting very close to the wheel, and my knees pressed uncomfortably against the frame’s crossbar for the wheel.

I felt very discouraged as the instructions aren’t clear about the adjustability of the unit, save for some movement in the pedal plate. It wasn’t until I had some time to think that I figured out that the metal bar that holds the back of the racing chair can be moved to allow the chair to lean back further, allowing my arms to stretch out to a preferred position, and my legs to stretch out away from the crossbar.

Once I got the chair and pedal plate adjusted to the ideal position, my experience became an awful lot better. The chair accommodates practically every racing position, so I was able to enjoy racing in Gran Turismo 7 for hours on end without becoming uncomfortable any more than I would have if I were sitting in my desk chair or on the couch. Obviously, a couple of hours of immobility (generally speaking) will make one uncomfortable, but I can’t fault the chair for that.

The Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition was designed to house the Logitech G Pro Wheel and Pedals, even going so far as to put markings on the underside of the wheel plate and pedal plate that correspond to the screw holes on their respective peripheral. There are a couple of stickers on either side of the frame that boldly emblazon the Logitech G Edition logo.

Even with this purpose-built idea, the Trophy Logitech G Edition is compatible with pretty much any wheel base and pedals out there. This is the best part of the entire rig, hands down. A lot of the racing community doesn’t necessarily utilize a single manufacturer for their setup, so allowing them to use whatever they want and still be able to use this rig is a huge plus for me.

I know I mentioned earlier that the Trophy Logitech G Edition was heavier than my current setup, and this is true. However, on the whole, the entire structure is surprisingly light and moves across the room with ease. There are no rubber feet to prevent movement, as there is none to restrict. So, this racing chair setup can be easily moved and stored if you don’t have a dedicated place for it.

The most memorable change from the Challenge to the Trophy Logitech G Edition would have to be the open design. In the Challenge, I must step into the chair over the straps that hold the chair rigid. It’s all a bit undignified, but with the Trophy, there are no straps to step over, and there are no limitations to getting in. The frame doesn’t get in the way, so getting in is easy, and getting out is even easier, and when you’re that low to the ground, in a racing position, getting up is not the easiest of tasks.

Overall, I can happily recommend the Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition racing chair to anyone looking for a permanent solution to their home racing setup. The only real downside I could find was the price tag. Coming in at $599, it’s not the least expensive option out there. It can be a hard ask of someone to drop that kind of money on a peripheral for a game, but, in my opinion, the chair is just as important as your wheel and pedals for the sim racer.