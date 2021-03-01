Elementor Header #230880

Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) Review

There's probably more

Score: 7 / 10

After a few Chicken Little-sized polarizing Walt Disney Animation debacles, The Mouse came out on top again with films like The Princess and the Frog and Tangled. It seems like 2009 was the turning point, and in recent years, Frozen and Zootopia have joined the coveted one billion dollar gross club. It keeps going up for Disney, but that momentum had to eventually ease up somewhere. To be clear, Raya and the Last Dragon is a fun film. At times, it’s great. But it’s also very safe and very formulaic.

At a runtime of nearly two hours, Raya is a bit of an immediate tough sell. At the start we get a grand Lord of the Rings style exposition dump that sets up the “fractured kingdom” angle and the big bad (faceless puffs of mist called the Druun). But the real enemy, you see, is humankind itself: which is laboriously explained throughout.

Final Thoughts:

Raya and the Last Dragon doesn’t live up to its potential, but it’s a fun and cute family romp.
Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

Director(s): Don Hall, Carlos Lopez Estrada
Cast: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan
Studio: Disney
Running Time: 117

