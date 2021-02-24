Elementor Header #230915

Razer Viper 8K Mouse Review

Smooth Gliding Excellent Clicking

Razer Viper 8KHz Mouse Review
Score: 7.5 / 10

If I’m honest, the mouse is probably the part of my computer that I think about the least. I’ve used regular old consumer grade mice, fancy gamer mice, and even old trackball mice, and, apart from having to clean funky old rubber balls, the differences have always been minor at best. That seems to be the way that it is with mice technology, you’re never making huge noticeable leaps, but really it’s a game of milliseconds and micro seconds. Now, that’s not to say that these improvements are not welcome, it’d take something huge to get me back on an old trackball, but more to say that the incremental improvements in mouse technology are often hard to discern when you first get your hands on it.

So Razer’s got a fancy new gamer mouse on the market, the Viper 8KHz, and it sure sounds like one swanky gizmo. It’s an ambidextrous, wired mouse with top of the line switches, two additional buttons on either side, a high end optical sensor, 5 DPI settings, and something called Hyperpolling. All of that stuff sounds very impressive. The DPI presets can be cycled with the press of a button on the mouse’s underside, signified by a small LED light near one of the three smooth raised glide pads. The switches are extremely responsive, sometimes giving up a surprising click when I was resting a finger against one of the mouse panels, which wasn’t a problem but was definitely something to be aware of and get used to. Similarly the mouse wheel feels great with a tactile ridged surface and little to no dead zone when spinning it and pressing it. Some people might be turned off by the hardwire, but it’s tough and surrounded by a sleeve to deter any sort of snags as it glides wildly along your desk.

Final Thoughts:

Razer’s Viper 8KHz is a lovely mouse but better suited to esports than home gaming rigs.
a close up of a logo

Razer Viper 8K

Manufacturer: Razer
Type: Mouse
MSRP: $99.99

