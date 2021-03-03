Elementor Header #230915

Urbanista Stockholm Plus True Wireless Earbuds Review

A stylish, sophisticated yet simple wireless earbud

Urbanista Stockholm Plus True Wireless Earbuds Review
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on reddit
Score: 8.5 / 10

Once again, I have rushed myself into the modern era with a pair of wireless earbuds. Available in 5 different colours at a $69.00 price tag, Urbanista’s Stockholm Plus True Wireless earbuds offer high functionality with a reasonable price tag. Inspired by Stockholm’s “light and cosmopolitan vibe”, the design is simple yet fairly comfortable (like if IKEA were to design earbuds). You won’t find any noise-cancelling or gel cushioning here, but the basic features offer just about everything you’d need. 

The Stockholm Plus is an upgraded version of the Stockholm model, which came in at a higher price tag ($99.00) with less overall features. You may be wondering, if you already have the Stockholm model (or something similar), is it worth the update?

The Stockholm Plus offers an increased total playtime of 20+ hours (up from 14 hours), a LED battery indicator light on the case which holds up to 5 full charges (increased from 3 charges with no charge indicator), a new and improved microphone, a reset button on the charging case, IPX4 water resistance (get sweaty in a workout or walk in the rain without a panic), and a new fifth colour option (adding Titanium to the existing list of Midnight Black, Fluffy Cloud, Rose Gold, and Olive Green). 

  • Urbanista Stockholm Plus True Wireless Earbuds Review 1
  • Urbanista Stockholm Plus True Wireless Earbuds Review 2

Final Thoughts:

Straightforward operation with high functionality is the name of the game with Urbanista’s Stockholm Plus
Final Thoughts
Kelly McNeely

Kelly McNeely
Kelly McNeely is a tea drinking, craft making, machete wielding screen junkie with a mostly healthy obsession with horror, 90s action films, and spooky home decor. A staff writer for iHorror.com, she has also contributed to Grim Magazine, Modern Horrors, CGMagazine, Salem Horror Fest, 1428 Elm, and Netflix Life. You can find her getting day drunk and making festive housewares at The Creepy Crafter on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter and Instagram @kellsmcnells
All Articles
Urbanista Stockholm Plus True Wireless Earbuds Review 7

Urbanista Stockholm Plus True Wireless Earbuds

Manufacturer: $69.00
Type: Headphones
MSRP: Urbanista

Must Read

MORE FROM Kelly McNeely

CGMagazine Logo

Advertise with us
Jobs @ CGMagazine
© 2020 CGMagazine Publishing Group

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin
Instagram