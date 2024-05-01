Apex Legends Teases Fans With New Legend, Alter, In A Creepy Cinematic Trailer

Apex Legends unleashed a new cinematic trailer today, and fans everywhere were excited to learn that a new Legend called Alter, who uses time travel, will be joining the roster.

EA and Respawn Entertainment have hit the internet today with a new teaser trailer featuring a fresh storyline beat for a new Legend set to join the Apex roster. When Apex Legends moves into Season 21, which is set to launch on May 3rd, fans will be met with many new updates and gameplay elements, but the newest inclusion has just been teased with a spine-tingling trailer. The trailer that reveals Apex Legends’ newest roster addition, Alter, can be seen below.

While an official gameplay trailer is set to make waves on May 3rd (along with the launch of Season 21), the character teaser showcases what kind of Legend Alter appears to be. The trailer showcases her many unique talents as well as her ‘loving’ upbringing. While Alter is a trained assassin, she also appears to wield a scorpion tail, and her time spent travelling from world to world (or even dimension to dimension) has given her many different personality traits (which could be why her voice sounds symphonic) and abilities that appear superhuman.

Born from stone with tremendous power. Trained in the art of assassination. A hunter of the old ways. If you ask Alter "Who are you?" she will never give you an honest answer. pic.twitter.com/5TCOHsd3sF — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 1, 2024

Interestingly enough, while Alter is continually asked, “Who are You?” in the trailer, she never really answers the question, and fans are probably left with more questions than answers at the moment. Regarding any gameplay elements, Respawn has left everyone in the cold until Apex Legends Season 21 kicks off on May 3, which will also be the day they launch a gameplay trailer for the new Legend, Alter.

Fans looking for more information on Apex Legends updates can head over to the official EA website for more information, and fans should stay tuned, Season 21 drops is coming two days.