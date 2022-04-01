Here are the Best April Fools’ Jokes From Across Tech and Gaming

April Fools’ is always an interesting day in the gaming and tech industries, as you never know what to expect. We compiled some of the best gaming and tech April Fools’ jokes here.

2022 has seen some pretty stellar jokes from across the internet, from Goat Simulator to HyperX, so we’ve compiled the best April Fools’ jokes in one place.

HyperX

for anyone who's ever been told to go touch some grass, we gotchu 🌎💚



>> https://t.co/wztNkVfVzV pic.twitter.com/JWYULSUB9x — HyperX (@HyperX) April 1, 2022

HyperX announced a new “touch grass” keyboard with a fuzzy green design and the following description.

“We’ve all had at least one person in our lives telling us to turn off the games, go outside, and touch some grass for once, but it’s time to finally put them in their place. HyperX feels your struggle, so we worked hard to create our “Touch Grass” line of products. In your most intense matches, you can finally feel soft grass tickle your fingertips as you’re nailing those clip highlights. Premium options also include a grass scent to throw off anyone who can’t mind their own business. Embrace nature and “Touch Grass” with HyperX on Earth Day 2022.

Goat Simulator

Goat Simulator had an extravagant April Fools’ joke announcing “Goat Simulator The Musical Motion Picture.” The studio even got some huge celebrities in on it, announcing the picture would be directed by Steve-O from Jackass, and releasing a video of celebrities like Nick Frost, Joe Gatto, and James Buckley auditioning for the lead role.

Huion Tablet

#HuionNewArrival

Introducing Kamvas scroll.

Adapted with a flexible display, the kamvas scroll can be rolled up into a scroll. It's super portable in scroll mode and it can become a large pen display within a blink.

It's absolutely a game-changer.#huion #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/yKZoynhqtA — Huion (@HuionTab) April 1, 2022

Huion Tablet announced the “Kamvas Scroll” a tablet straight from the future that can roll up.

Elgato

Introducing Cam Link Retro.



It's time to level down your webcam. 🎥



Learn more: https://t.co/aupLYy13jj pic.twitter.com/bRqkrKdLoz — Elgato (@elgato) April 1, 2022

Elgato announced the Cam Link Retro, which lets users “level down your webcam” with a 90s style.

ROCCAT

ROCCAT announced a ridiculous device called the Clickhammer, which lets you really hone the intensity of your clicks.

dbrand

dbrand announced a special “DIY Kit” that’ll let everyone do the work themselves instead of actually paying dbrand to do it.

Newegg

In a feat of technological wizardry, Newegg announced the world’s first consumer quantum computer, “The Dot.”

New Blood Interactive

The world we are living in is uncertain.

The times we are living in are unprecedented.



So it is with a heavy load that we bring you this important news: pic.twitter.com/17XH1o8WbZ — New Blood Interactive (@NewBlood) April 1, 2022

New Blood Interactive posted an incredibly relatable update saying the release of Elden Ring changed everything and has delayed all development until 2023.

Turtle Beach

The Turtle Beach In-Flight Experience is cleared for takeoff ✈👨‍✈️ pic.twitter.com/D93q8GSHoc — Turtle Beach (@TurtleBeach) April 1, 2022

Turtle Beach announced the “next step in immersion” with an in-flight experience brought straight to you.

Final Fantasy Union

Hot off the heels of the release of Stranger of Paradise, the fan site Final Fantasy Union “announced” the sequel.

Republic of Gamers

Republic of Gamers announced the ultimate piece of tech anyone might need, a brilliant air conditioner called the ROG Fujin Cooling Express.

Wargamer

Wargamer announced a new game that actually sounds pretty incredible, a Warhammer 40k game developed by FromSoftware with the help of Henry Cavill.

Aeva Team

The eSports organization Aeva Team announced its most ambitious project yet, teaming up with Razer to make a gorgeous car we wish was real.

Baldur’s Gate 3

With some time on his hands while we’re all working away on Baldur’s Gate 3, everyone’s favourite vampire spawn has an announcement of his own to make.



More info: https://t.co/vbqcPJPaNW pic.twitter.com/11mxTG3Wge — Larian Studios is Tossing a Goblin (@larianstudios) April 1, 2022

Everyone’s favourite vampire from Baldur’s Gate 3 announced an even easier way to get sexy content, launching his own “Only Fangs” account.

DJI

DJI is excited to announce our innovative new #DJIAirbag solution that will be included in all newly released drones this year.



Simply triple tap the shutter button on your remote to activate the omnidirectional airbags for worry-free flight. pic.twitter.com/nk1lKTw9xe — DJI (@DJIGlobal) April 1, 2022

DJI announced the DJI Airbag for ultimate protection.

Lionsgate Movies

In perhaps one of the very best jokes of the day, Lionsgate movies uploaded a video that’s simply ten hours of Nicolas Cage screaming, and that’s literally it. They are celebrating the upcoming launch of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent releasing on April 22.